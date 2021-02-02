Jeff Bartos, a Montgomery County Republican, is taking steps toward a run for U.S. Senate, signaling that he is likely to formally join the race in the coming weeks.
“I am very seriously considering a run for the Senate,” Bartos said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “We’re taking the next steps towards making it official.”
Bartos, who ran for lieutenant governor in 2018, said he will be calling community, business, and party leaders to discuss his plans, and will begin raising money for a potential campaign “in the next couple weeks.” He said he expected to make a formal decision by mid-March.
Bartos, a real estate developer from Lower Merion, will likely be one of many Republicans joining the contest for a seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican who is not seeking reelection in 2022.
The primary is widely seen as an early test of how the Republican Party will approach politics after former President Donald Trump’s tenure in the White House.
Bartos has spent much of the past year leading the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, which has distributed more than $3 million in forgivable loans to small businesses struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
This is a developing story and will be updated.