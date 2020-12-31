In Pennsylvania, 64 GOP lawmakers earlier this month asked Congress to reject the state’s electors and effectively disenfranchise millions of voters. As Republicans with aspirations for higher office look ahead to open-seat gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races in 2022, they have an incentive to continue disputing Trump’s loss. On Monday, more than a dozen lawmakers endorsed an “analysis” that purported to show errors in Pennsylvania’s vote count — though they didn’t disclose the specifics of their methodology or data sources. The Pennsylvania Department of State said the “analysis” was fatally flawed, but Trump promoted it on Twitter as evidence of electoral malfeasance.