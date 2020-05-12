President Donald Trump will travel to Pennsylvania on Thursday to visit a Lehigh Valley medical equipment distributor as he calls on the state to loosen its coronavirus restrictions and allow businesses to reopen.
Trump’s trip to the Owens and Minor Inc. factory in Upper Macungie Township, just outside of Allentown, will be his second major trip outside the White House since March, when much of the country shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A White House spokesperson said the president is expected to deliver remarks on coronavirus testing.
“Looking forward to being in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. I love the State, and for very good reason!” Trump wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning.
The trip comes after a proposed visit to a Delaware County factory, where workers lived for weeks to manufacture personal protective equipment, was called off after the plant’s operators voiced concerns about health risks, according to the Washington Post.
In recent days, the president has been pushing governors to reopen their state’s economies faster, even though many don’t meet the reopening guidelines from his own coronavirus task force. Anthony Fauci, a member of the task force and the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, is expected to warn Congress on Tuesday that reopening the country too soon will result in “needless suffering and death.”
Trump singled out Pennsylvania on Monday, writing in Twitter, “The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails.” He also called on states like Pennsylvania to move faster in loosening coronavirus restrictions during an afternoon news conference Monday at the White House.
“If you look at Pennsylvania as an example, if you look at various other states, I won’t get into them, the people want to go back,” Trump said. “The numbers are getting to a point where they can, and there just seems to be no effort on certain blue states to get back into gear, and the people aren’t going to stand for it. They want our country open, I want our country open, too, I want it open safely, but I want it open.”
Protesters have rallied in Harrisburg and other parts of the state, including Philadelphia, to demand the state allow businesses to reopen. Commissioners in at least six counties have threatened to defy Wolf’s orders.
Wolf rejected the idea of loosening restrictions too quickly on Monday, calling those pushing to restart the economy in defiance of his administration and medical experts “selfish and unsafe.”
“I don’t know how you stay safe and move quickly,” Wolf said. “We’re trying to move deliberately.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this article.