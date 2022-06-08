President Joe Biden is returning to Philadelphia next week, planning a visit Tuesday to attend the AFL-CIO’s Constitutional Convention.

The Scranton-born Biden has frequently emphasized his ties to Pennsylvania and labor unions, and based his in 2020 presidential campaign in Philadelphia.

The convention is a quadrennial meeting where labor leaders chart their group’s path.

As president, he has returned to the state frequently since becoming president, including going to Delaware County to promote his stimulus bill, Pittsburgh to launch his push for his infrastructure and social spending packages, and coming to Philadelphia to work at a food bank, give a speech on voting rights, and mark Amtrak’s 50th anniversary, among other events.

The White House didn’t provide additional details Wednesday.

