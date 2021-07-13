President Joe Biden will visit Philadelphia Tuesday to call for action on voting rights and challenge GOP-led efforts to change election laws, as pressure mounts from within his own party to tackle the issue.

Biden’s visit to the National Constitution Center, which is scheduled to begin about 3 p.m., comes as he faces increasing pressure but diminishing options on voting rights, one of his and his party’s top priorities. It’s an issue that has roiled politics in Pennsylvania and across the country.

Democrats in recent weeks have seen their sweeping voting rights bill stifled in the Senate and another Supreme Court decision further weaken the enforcement powers of the Voting Rights Act, while Republican state legislatures continue advancing laws making voting more difficult.

“He’ll lay out the moral case for why denying the right to vote is a form of suppression and a form of silencing,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday in previewing Biden’s remarks. “He’ll also decry efforts to strip the right to vote as authoritarian and anti-American and stand up against the notion that politicians should be allowed to choose their voters or to subvert our system by replacing independent election authorities with partisan ones.”

Calling the GOP voting laws “the worst challenge to our democracy since the Civil War,” Psaki said Biden will use “every tool at his disposal” to fight the plans, often inspired by false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

But she indicated Biden wouldn’t go as far as supporting a change to the filibuster in his effort.

Some of the president’s top allies, including U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D., S.C.), and civil rights leaders have pressed Biden to call for an end or modification to that Senate rule, which requires a supermajority for most legislation and stands in the way of Democrats’ voting rights push.

Psaki said it’s up to the Senate to make those rules and noted that Democrats don’t currently have enough votes to change it. (Several of their members oppose the idea.) She added that Biden hasn’t supported a change because Democrats have often used the rule themselves to block GOP initiatives.

Voting rights and Republican calls for tighter laws have roiled Pennsylvania ever since the lead-up to the 2020 election, and in the months since.

Republicans, often spurred by a litany of false claims about fraud, argue elections are too vulnerable and have challenged Democrats to identify specific voters who would be disenfranchised by their proposals. Independent research has long made clear that voter fraud is infinitesimally rare. So has every serious review of the 2020 results.

Republicans also argue that Democrats are trying to impose national standards on elections, tilt the rules in their own favor, and force major taxpayer funding of campaigns, as part of Democrats’ plan to reduce the influence of big political donors.

Biden arrives in Philadelphia days after State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin), a likely gubernatorial candidate and a leading election denier in the state, launched his own review of the 2020 election, targeting the city and two other counties.

“Philadelphia was a cesspool of corruption, which will soon be revealed by the audit,” former President Donald Trump said in a statement Tuesday morning, despite a lack of any evidence of significant fraud in the city or elsewhere, including in the many lawsuits Trump filed.

Trump’s margins improved in Philadelphia compared to 2016.

“Why not let the audit go forward and make everybody, on both sides, happy?” Trump said, adding: “Philadelphia was one of the most corrupt cities in the Country — and so is Detroit, and so is Milwaukee, and so is Atlanta, and Pittsburgh, and Oakland, and Baltimore.”

Pennsylvania already conducted an audit of a sample of ballots in 63 of its 67 counties, which affirmed the accuracy of the outcome. Counties are also required by law to audit a small sample of ballots.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, last month vetoed a sweeping election overhaul that would have tightened voter ID requirements, created early voting, and instituted new rules for drop boxes, among other major changes.

And around the country, Republicans have pushed to scale back voting access and states have introduced measures that would take power away from local election officials or punish them for inadvertent mistakes.

In Texas on Monday, Democratic state lawmakers left the state to deny Republicans a quorum and block voting on controversial GOP legislation that would ban drive-through and 24-hour voting and make mail-in voting more difficult.

In Georgia, the governor signed a measure giving lawmakers more control of the state elections board. Iowa increased the oversight its elected secretary of state has over county officials, and Arkansas changed the way it handles complaints from county clerks and local prosecutors, diverting them to a group of mostly Republican appointees.

A Supreme Court ruling earlier this month further intensified the debate. The court upheld voting restrictions in Arizona, including a ban on collecting absentee ballots by anyone other than a relative and a requirement to dispose of any ballots cast in the wrong precinct. A lower court had ruled the regulations had an unequal impact on minority voters. Legal scholars have said the Supreme Court decision effectively “guts” the 1965 Voting Rights Act and could lead to bolder changes to election procedures at the state level.

Election laws are a particularly salient concern to a number of groups heavily represented in Philadelphia, including voters of color and lower-income voters, who could be disproportionately affected by proposed restrictions spreading across the country.

This is a developing story and will be updated.