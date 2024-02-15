A Kensington harm reduction group lost its lease, and a City Council member wants Prevention Point out next

Savage Sisters, a small nonprofit that provides harm reduction services in Kensington, is set to lose its storefront, a move that followed intervention from City Hall.

And City Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, who urged that group’s landlord to not renew its lease, said city funding for Prevention Point — a larger nonprofit that provided services to 36,000 people last year and runs the city’s oldest needle exchange — could be in jeopardy soon.

She said the two harm reduction groups have “not been good neighbors” and that residents complain that they attract drug users to the neighborhood.

“I have serious concerns about Prevention Point and about how they have negatively affected the community,” said Lozada, whose district includes parts of Kensington. “If I have any say, they will not be in the community.”

But harm reduction advocates pushed back Thursday, saying hampering their ability to operate could have dire health impacts, including drug overdoses and disease proliferation.

“The most daunting result will be death. Wounds not healing properly. The spread of infectious disease,” said Sarah Laurel, founder of Savage Sisters, which operates a storefront on Kensington Avenue. “And those are tangible, things you can see. The most heartbreaking thing about this is that that storefront became a safe space for some of our friends, and that’s really hard to find in Kensington when you’re in a vulnerable situation like that.”

The threat from Lozada to attempt to shut down or kneecap harm reduction groups in Kensington comes amid a broader push to crack down on the neighborhood’s open-air drug market. She is working with a caucus of three other Council members, and Mayor Cherelle L. Parker has made curbing the drug trade a key priority. Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel said this week that stricter enforcement of drug crimes in the neighborhood could begin as early as this spring.

More Philadelphians died of drug overdoses in 2022 than ever before, with a record 1,413 people fatally overdosing within city limits, and Kensington has long been burdened by the opioid crisis. Residents of the neighborhood are majority Black and Latino, and the area has higher rates of poverty than other sections of the city.

The near-billion dollar drug industry means hundreds of people live on Kensington’s streets. Many are addicted to heroin, fentanyl, and xylazine or “tranq,” which can leave open wounds where it’s injected. Trash, human waste, and suffering is widespread, as is crime and violence — the area has some of the highest rates of shootings in the city. On Friday, a 15-year-old boy, Duvan Dennis, was shot and killed at 1900 East Monmouth Street, just off Kensington Avenue.

Lozada has led a group of Democrats in Council, known as the Kensington Caucus, who are exploring legislative changes in the neighborhood, including zoning adjustments and a curfew for some businesses.

She has rejected harm reduction approaches that former Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration embraced — including supervised drug consumption sites — which aim to help people in addiction avoid overdoses, infections, and other health consequences until they’re ready for treatment.

A lease agreement gets yanked

Laurel, of Savage Sisters, said that she was contacted by the group’s landlord, SHIFT Capital, earlier this week and was informed that once her lease expires in September, it will not be renewed.

SHIFT Capital could not be reached for comment.

Ashton Simmons, SHIFT’s president of operations, wrote to Laurel in an email obtained by The Inquirer that the developers “decided to reposition the properties in an attempt to bring different and new energy to the neighborhoods and blocks where we own properties.”

But the decision came after Lozada made it clear she took issue with Savage Sisters’ work. Laurel said she met with Lozada several weeks ago, and that the Council member said she intended to get the organization off Kensington Avenue.

Laurel, who lives in Kensington, said she found the meeting disheartening.

”We’re showing up, trying to help people with necrotic wounds, reversing overdoses, and to stand before my community leader and to have her say our work means nothing and she wants us out was deeply hurtful,” she said.

Lozada described the meeting differently. She said she’d made clear to SHIFT that she felt Savage Sisters was violating the terms of its lease agreement and that she urged Savage Sisters to “go back into your community and speak to your neighbors.” She said the group was not receptive.

Laurel said the organization “followed the terms of our lease to the T” and communicated with SHIFT about their plans for the storefront before opening.

Savage Sisters provides showers for people living on the streets and wound care for those with injuries related to injection drug use. The group also runs several recovery homes around the city.

Some of organization’s harm reduction work, like distributing sterile syringes to prevent the spread of bloodborne diseases, is handled by mobile outreach teams away from the storefront, Laurel said. Savage Sisters has also been vocal — nationally and locally — about the threat that xylazine presents to the drug supply.

Within the last year, Laurel said, Savage Sisters staff connected 664 people to treatment and treated 324 overdoses on the street.

Savage Sisters plans to move to mobile operations once their lease ends, and recently purchased two vans to continue to offer showers and wound care to clients. If clients move out of Kensington as a result of a law enforcement crackdown, Laurel said, she will follow them.

”My friends are going to migrate elsewhere, and I can move and maneuver and make sure they get served,” she said. ”When my team relocates, I hope that the city is prepared to fill that gap.”

A change in attitude toward Prevention Point

Prevention Point, one of the city’s pioneering harm reduction organizations, could also be a target of local officials.

Lozada said Council members are in ongoing conversations about Prevention Point’s work, including possibly opposing millions of dollars in city funding during the next budget negotiation process, which will begin next month.

Prevention Point officials were not immediately available for an interview Thursday. A representative for George Manosis, the developer who owns Prevention Point’s building, said the lease remains active and “no one has formally reached out” to the owner to discuss relocation of the nonprofit.

Prevention Point was allocated more than $7 million in city money this fiscal year for a variety of services, including health care, addiction treatment, and a homeless shelter. Those dollars make up a significant portion of the group’s budget — in 2022, its revenue totaled $14.6 million, according to its most recent publicly available tax filing.

The organization has had a tumultuous two years, including internal controversy with employees and the departure of its longtime executive director.

Founded more than 30 years ago as a needle exchange program, Prevention Point operates outside of state law, which bans such exchanges. It has since expanded to provide other social supports, including overdose reversal, disease testing, wound care, housing assistance, and drug treatment references. City officials under the Kenney administration described the work as “lifesaving.”

A 2019 study in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome used mathematical modeling to estimate that Philadelphia would have seen 15,248 HIV diagnoses associated with injection drug use between 1993 and 2002 if they had not allowed Prevention Point to open.

Instead, the city reported 4,656 diagnoses in that time.

Inquirer staff writer Max Marin contributed reporting.