A Johnny Doc ally who served prison time this year lands a new job in Philly City Council

Philadelphia City Councilmember Jim Harrity talks often about second chances. And he’s offering up a big one to a friend who spent the last few years fighting federal embezzlement charges.

Harrity, a Democrat who represents the city at-large, said Tuesday that he’s hiring a new legislative director: Marita Crawford, the former political director of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

She spent 15 days behind bars in April after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges and admitting to stealing from the union in what federal prosecutors said was a sprawling embezzlement scheme led by John J. Dougherty, Local 98′s longtime business manager.

Crawford pleaded guilty in 2022 and agreed to repay nearly $12,000 in stolen funds. She was sentenced this year to three months of house arrest following her incarceration — meaning her home confinement ended in July — and she is scheduled to be on probation through 2027.

Harrity is a longtime Democratic City Committee staff member who has close relationships with organized labor leaders, including Dougherty. He said Crawford will start her new job in November following the general election, because she’s currently working with the city committee on campaigns.

Crawford will be focused on crafting policy, Harrity said, and is “not going to be involved in finance.”

“She did her time,” he said. “Sometimes when you work for different people, you have to do what you have to do. That won’t be an issue with me. All I want to do is help people. She wants to get back to what actually made her happy, which was serving people. She deserves to be able to make a living.”

Crawford is no stranger to City Council and has long been ingrained in Philadelphia politics. She served for three years under ex-Councilmember Bill Green, worked closely with political insiders at the city and state level while she was Local 98′s political director, and has previously considered running for a seat on Council herself.

And after she was charged and resigned from the union, Crawford worked part-time as a political consultant, her attorney has said.

Crawford’s city salary was not immediately available. Harrity’s current legislative director, who he said is leaving to take a job with Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration, makes $81,000 a year, according to city payroll records. Under Council rules, members are empowered to hire their own staff members.

Harrity has known Dougherty for 25 years and steadfastly supported him through his legal woes, including by writing a character reference letter ahead of his federal sentencing this year. The Council member, who speaks openly about his struggle with alcoholism, wrote that Dougherty played “a crucial role in my recovery and success.”

“During some of the toughest times in my life, including my struggle with addiction, John was a mentor and friend,” Harrity wrote. “He never walked away from me, even when others did.”

Dougherty, who worked alongside Crawford to grow Local 98 into the state’s most politically powerful labor union, was sentenced last month to spend six years in federal prison following convictions for bribery and embezzlement. He apologized to members of his union and took “full responsibility.”

Crawford was also contrite during her sentencing hearing earlier this year, saying she was responsible for her crimes, which included using union dollars on personal expenses like hotel stays and restaurant bills.

“I made the mistake, and I alone take responsibility,” she said, adding: “I will never find myself in this situation again.”

Inquirer staff writers Jeremy Roebuck and Oona Goodin-Smith contributed to this article.