John Dougherty, a one-man force of nature in Philly politics and organized labor, faces sentencing

Today’s the day John Dougherty will finally learn his fate.

The former labor leader — who, over three decades at the helm of the city’s powerful electricians’ union, reshaped politics and organized labor in Philadelphia in his image — faces sentencing this morning on bribery and embezzlement charges.

Prosecutors are urging a judge to put him behind bars for up to 14 years. His lawyer has asked for leniency, citing Dougherty’s years of dedication to his union, his family, and the city.

By the end of a hearing set to play out starting at 10 a.m. in a federal courtroom in Reading, the 64-year-old former union chief will confront a reckoning that has hung over his head since his first conviction nearly three years ago.

“I’m looking forward to finally putting this behind me,” he said in an interview Wednesday, adding he had faith in U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl to be fair. “I’ve only had two concerns my whole life: My family and the union.”

Whatever punishment the judge imposes, it will serve as a damning postscript to Dougherty’s legacy as a one-man center of gravity who as business manager of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers transformed it into a 5,000-member powerhouse as effective at propelling allies into elected office as it was at extracting concessions from some of the city’s largest employers.

That public persona had already been diminished by Dougherty’s conviction at two felony trials over the last three years.

The first in 2021, in which jurors found him and former Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon guilty of a yearslong bribery scheme, exposed Dougherty’s political clout as bought, at least in part, through base favor trading and regular bribes to Henon.

The second — which ended last year with his conviction on embezzlement charges alongside former Local 98 president Brian Burrows — laid bare Dougherty’s routine and cavalier cheating of the union electricians he’d been repeatedly elected to represent.

Both of his codefendants in those trials have already received their punishment. Schmehl sentenced Henon to 3 ½ years behind bars last year. Burrows got four years last month.

And as lawyers have argued over what sentence Dougherty deserves in the run-up to today’s hearing, two portraits of the man have emerged.

Citing Dougherty’s tireless advocacy for Local 98′s members, countless acts of service, and his commitment to his community, defense lawyer Greg Pagano maintains that his client is much more than the crimes of which he’s been convicted.

The loss of his job — which Dougherty was forced to resign after his first conviction — and the publicity surrounding his case have already heaped immeasurable punishment on him and his family, Pagano said.

“Everything this man has done, and all of his accomplishments will be forgotten or at least forever shadowed by his criminal convictions,” the lawyer wrote. “The … consequences of this case have been disastrous and utterly life altering for Mr. Dougherty.”

Meanwhile, prosecutors have painted Dougherty as a domineering bully who achieved his considerable clout by acting as if rules don’t apply to him and used it to cheat the very union members he’d been elected to serve.

They say any damage he’s suffered because of his trials bears no comparison to that of his true victims in the case.

“Dougherty’s crimes have inflicted immeasurable harm upon Local 98 and the City of Philadelphia,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Costello wrote in his own sentencing recommendation to the court last week. “Justice demands that he be held fully accountable for his actions.”

But so far, Schmehl, the judge, has proved reluctant to give either side exactly what they want. In sentencing many of Dougherty’s codefendants over the last year, he’s consistently imposed prison time but crafted punishments that fell below what prosecutors were seeking.

In Henon’s case, the government sought up to 10 years; the judge gave him 3 ½. Prosecutors asked for at least four years and nine months for Burrows; he got four instead.

Still, Schmehl has made clear in remarks from the bench at those earlier hearings that he views Dougherty as the most culpable defendant of the bunch.

As he sentenced the union chief’s nephew, Brian Fiocca, for his role in the embezzlement scheme in March, Schmehl likened the 32-year-old to prey “caught up in a spider web” spun by his uncle.

But there’s one factor that could still shift the judge’s thinking: What Dougherty will say for himself when he gets the opportunity to address the court before his punishment is imposed.

As his first trial began in 2021, he confidently predicted to TV news cameras waiting for him outside the courthouse that he’d be convicted of “zero crimes.” He’s maintained his innocence since. And in light of his convictions, he has lamented the fact that, acting on advice from his lawyers, he didn’t defend himself by testifying in either of his cases.

Today, he’ll finally get that chance. And by the hearing’s end, he’ll find out whether Schmehl will ultimately be swayed by what he has to say.