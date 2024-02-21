Marita Crawford, one of labor leader Johnny Doc’s closest allies, sentenced to 15 days in embezzlement case

READING — The woman who, with labor leader John Dougherty, helped shape Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers into the state’s most politically powerful labor union was sentenced to 15 days behind bars Wednesday for stealing from the workers whose interests she’d been hired to represent.

Marita Crawford, the union’s former political director, pleaded guilty in 2022, admitting that between 2013 and 2016 she embezzled nearly $12,000 to pay for hotel stays, hair and makeup services, and birthday dinners for herself and Dougherty.

But while prosecutors blamed Dougherty for directing her to charge many of those expenses to her Local 98 credit cards, Crawford, at her sentencing hearing Wednesday, maintained the blame was hers alone.

“I’ve been told over and over that I was put in a bad situation at the union and others are responsible for my conduct,” she told U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl. “I’m here to say that’s not true. I made the mistake, and I alone take responsibility.”

Schmehl acknowledged Crawford’s contrition and credited her accomplishments as a single mother working in the male-dominated worlds of labor unions and politics.

Still, given her leadership position in Local 98, she deserved some time behind bars for her crimes, he said. In addition to the term of incarceration, the judge ordered Crawford, 54, to serve three months house arrest and pay more than $14,000 in fines and restitution to the union.

“You did hold a position of power within the union,” he said. “The fellow members of IBEW trusted you, they relied on you, and you let them down.”

Crawford’s sentence makes her the second Local 98 official to get prison time for what prosecutors have described as a large-scale embezzlement scheme led by Dougherty, who served as Local 98′s business manager for nearly 30 years.

In all, he, Crawford and five others have been convicted of siphoning more than $600,000 from union coffers over years to pay for everything from restaurant meals and home repairs to more mundane items like groceries.

Schmehl sentenced Local 98′s former head of apprentice training, Michael Neill, to 13 months in prison on Tuesday — roughly half of the up to two years prosecutors had been seeking.

The sentence the judge gave Crawford Wednesday also fell on the low end of a prison term of up to six months that government lawyers recommended.

“Union members relied on her to give political power to their collective voices, and they paid her hundreds of thousands of dollars to do it,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Carissimi said Wednesday. “Nevertheless, she stole from them.”

Though Crawford did not testify against Dougherty at either of his two felony trials — his first, a 2021 bribery case alongside former City Councilmember Bobby Henon, and his second, which wrapped in December with his conviction in the embezzlement scheme — her voice, caught on dozens of wiretaps, was a frequent presence throughout both.

Prosecutors played hours of recorded conversations for jurors revealing her as a close confidant to Dougherty, with whom she was romantically involved at the time, and one of his go-to allies when it came to enforcing his will on Harrisburg and City Hall.

It was Crawford, Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Costello said in court papers leading up to Wednesday’s sentencing, who served as the primary messenger delivering Dougherty’s demands to Henon throughout their bribery scheme.

“John is the boss,” she told one City Hall political operative in a November 2015 call played at his first trial. “That’s it.”

Prosecutors opted not to charge Crawford in that political corruption case, despite referring to her in court papers as an “unindicted coconspirator” with Dougherty and Henon.

They focused instead on the expenses she billed to union accounts — including $2,500 in gift cards to the clothing store Boyd’s that she bought for Dougherty, birthday diners worth hundreds of dollars, and more than $500 in beauty services at the Manhattan Waldorf Astoria.

She apologized for those crimes Wednesday, telling Schmehl she’d become caught up in trying to prove herself.

“It has not been easy working in the male-dominated world of the building trades,” she said. “I felt pressure to work harder and to a higher standard than my male colleagues. … I became lost in trying to prove myself. … I wanted to be the first woman to do it, and I wanted to do it best.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.