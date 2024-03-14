Mayor Cherelle Parker delivers her first budget address, promising to ‘enforce the law’ and clean up the city

As she has done hundreds of times as a staffer and a lawmaker, Cherelle L. Parker on Thursday morning strode into the ornate chambers on the fourth floor of City Hall for a meeting of City Council.

But for the first time, she was hailed by the sergeant-at-arms: “Council president, the mayor has arrived.”

The first for Parker was also a first for Philadelphia. Parker is the city’s 100th mayor and the only woman to hold the office, so her budget address to Council — Philly’s version of the State of the Union — represented a milestone.

With a booming voice and forceful rhetoric, Parker gave a rousing 75-minute speech outlining her “big and bold” $6.29 billion budget proposal to a packed chamber, earning frequent standing ovations for her plans to bolster street paving, increase “affordable luxury” housing opportunities for low-income residents, and spend $36 million on “clean and green” initiatives such as cracking down on illegal dumping and towing 10,000 abandoned cars.

Advertisement

But she led with the issue that was central to her history-making campaign in last year’s election: public safety.

“We will enforce the law right here in the city of Philadelphia,” Parker said.

To bring down crime, Parker pledged to accelerate police recruiting, dedicate 100 officers to “community policing,” and fund millions of dollars worth of technological upgrades. She recalled standing last week on Rising Sun Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia after eight high school students were shot at a bus stop — two days after another bus stop shooting left five people shot.

And she sometimes strayed off-script, including one instance in which she defended her approach to end the open-air drug market in Kensington with policies that are more aggressive than her predecessor’s and have been criticized as lacking compassion. She said, for example, that “not one city dollar” will fund syringe exchange programs — a departure from prior administrations — but that she still believes they’re “an important part” of the strategy.

“I’m not going to allow anyone to put us in a box trying to suggest that we do not care. We care deeply about every person in addiction,” Parker said during an emotional peak of her speech. “When it touches your immediate family like it did with me, you know that people, places, and things are what impact people in addiction.”

Parker said that public safety is the No. 1 issue and that her “clean and green” initiatives are “1A.” She said her administration would fund 100 new sanitation workers, create 10 dedicated residential street cleaning crews, and allocate $11 million to pilot twice-weekly trash collection.

To address trash and litter, the mayor said she’d create a new illegal dumping collection crew and buy 1,500 new public trash cans.

She ended her address by promising to work closely with the legislative branch, pledging to make the city “safer, cleaner, greener,” and noting her history-making tenure.

“My name is Cherelle L. Parker,” she said, “and I’m the 100th Mayor and first woman to lead Philadelphia.”

Parker’s proposal was praised by lawmakers in a series of speeches after she left the chambers. Even some progressive members, who are likely to clash with the administration over her public safety plans in the coming months, refrained from criticizing her plan.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, for instance, said she “couldn’t be more excited” about Parker’s plans to improve quality-of-life issues like illegal dumping and cleanliness and is “optimistic that this budget will be one of the most equitable and impactful in our city’s more than 300-year history.”

“It’s exactly what our neighborhoods need and deserve,” Gauthier said. “I will continue to be the mayor’s biggest cheerleader around cleaning and greening.”

And Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. praised Parker’s public safety plans and proposals to address the drug market in Kensington, likening her approach to tough love.

“It felt like my auntie way back in the day,” he said. “You don’t always like what she said, but you respected it and it came from a place of love.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.