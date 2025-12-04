Philly lawmakers approved $800M for Mayor Parker’s housing plan in June. Now they have to redo it. | City Council roundup

Call it a H.O.M.E. repair.

City Council President Kenyatta Johnson on Thursday introduced legislation that will amend a bill lawmakers approved in June that authorized the city to take out $800 million in debt to fund Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s Housing Opportunities Made Easy, or H.O.M.E., initiative.

It’s the latest development in a saga that has seen several procedural squabbles, the most significant public dust-up between Johnson and Parker to date, and a monthslong delay in the administration’s plan to issue city bonds to launch the housing initiative.

The fix was needed because Council earlier this week amended a separate but related piece of legislation — called the H.O.M.E. budget resolution — that sets the first-year spending levels for the housing programs funded or created by the initiative.

Council’s changes, which Parker largely opposed, were significant enough that the budget resolution no longer aligns with the bond authorization bill Council approved in June, meaning the administration cannot rely on the original legislation as its legal basis for taking out city debt.

The new bond bill introduced Thursday reflects Council’s changes, which include increasing the first-year H.O.M.E. budget from $194.6 million to $277.2 million and changing eligibility requirements for some programs to make sure the lowest-income Philadelphia households were prioritized.

“We want to make sure that this is a H.O.M.E. plan that supports everyone, but obviously members of Council had an issue and concern about making sure those most in need are supported throughout this process,” Johnson said.

The bill now heads to committee, and Johnson said it’s possible negotiations could lead to further changes. Next week is Council’s final meeting of the year, and Johnson on Thursday ruled out adding an extra session, meaning the bill likely will not pass until January at the earliest.

Parker had originally hoped to issue the first of two planned $400 million tranches of H.O.M.E. bonds this fall. She said Tuesday that the legislative delays mean they may not go to market until March or later.

‘That’s my sister’: Johnson says relationship with Parker still strong

Parker-Johnson pact intact: The Council president on Thursday downplayed his spat with Parker that saw both issue pointed statements Tuesday night blaming the other for delays in issuing the bonds.

The exchange was notable because the two city leaders, who meet in person weekly, have forged an unusually close working relationship since both took office in January 2024.

But Johnson said Thursday their relationship remains the same and has always involved disagreements — just not ones that have spilled out into public view.

“That’s my sister,” Johnson said. “Most of the time, when we do have disagreements, y’all just don’t see it. We meet every week, so you don’t get a chance to see the back-and-forth. But at the end of the day, the mission is to move the city of Philadelphia forward together.”

Parker’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Council makes it harder to open convenience stores and pharmacies in Kensington

No new nuisances: Members passed legislation Thursday that aims to make it significantly harder for convenience stores and pharmacies to open in Kensington and parts of North Philadelphia.

The bill, authored by Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, forces any new “sundries, pharmaceuticals, and convenience sales” businesses in her 7th District — which covers much of Kensington and other parts of North and Northeast Philadelphia — to get approval from the Zoning Board of Adjustment. That process is notoriously long and can be expensive for applicants.

Lozada has said that the bill is targeted at corner stores and smoke shops, not chain businesses like CVS and 7-Eleven.

The legislation is part of the body’s broader war on so-called nuisance businesses, which lawmakers say attract crime and disrupt neighborhoods. And it comes in addition to a controversial 11 p.m. business curfew in Lozada’s district that took effect earlier this year.

It’s one of several legislative remedies lawmakers have undertaken to curb small businesses like smoke shops and convenience stores that have unregulated slot machine-like “skill games,” sell marijuana-like products , and peddle drug paraphernalia without a license to do so.

Seriously ... no nuisances, please: Lozada wasn’t the only lawmaker taking aim at “nuisance” businesses Thursday, when Council approved two bills by Majority Leader Katherine Gilmore Richardson on the same topic.

One measure makes it easier for the Department of Licenses and Inspections to issue stop-work and cease-operations orders to businesses violating city regulations. The other is aimed at closing loopholes that “let nuisance business owners avoid enforcement by changing their name or ownership, ensuring those with similar ownership or operations remain accountable for past violations,” Gilmore Richardson’s office said.

The measures, which were both approved 16-0, were aimed at stopping “the spread of dangerous and destructive businesses and the need for further action to address their impact on our communities,” Gilmore Richardson said.

“While I am encouraged by the steps we are taking today, I am also working on additional legislation to more aggressively crack down on these businesses and the bad actors behind them,” she said.

Quote of the week

Mental illness is not always seen. Some people we know when they’re going through it; some people we don’t. ... So I ask everybody to please be a little extra nice, especially this holiday season, because you never know when that time is gonna be the last time. City Councilmember Jimmy Harrity

Fond farewell: City Councilmember Jimmy Harrity gave an emotional speech in Council lamenting the loss of his friend Paul Staico, who died suddenly Sunday and was the owner of Big Charlie’s Saloon in South Philadelphia.

Staico stood by Harrity when the future lawmaker was struggling with addiction, Harrity said.

“Anybody that knew Paul will tell you he really was that guy, that guy who would give you the shirt off his back,” Harrity said. “He’s the only person I truly knew never lost faith in me, even when I was at my lowest 10 years deep in my addiction.”

Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. thanked Harrity, who often gives impassioned speeches, for his heartfelt tribute to Staico.

“I want to shout out Jimmy Harrity for making crying in Council cool,” Jones said. “Nobody does it better, brother.”

Staff writer Jake Blumgart contributed to this article.