A Philadelphia politician Hall of Shame

Former Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon was sentenced to 3½ years in federal prison Wednesday for accepting bribes — in the form of a union salary — from labor leader John J. Dougherty.

Here’s how his sentence compares to what other local public officials received in recent bribery cases:

Bobby Henon

Bobby Henon, a three-term Democrat who represented Northeast Philadelphia before his 2021 conviction, was convicted of accepting a $70,000-a-year union salary and other perks from John Dougherty, the then-head of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Prosecutors contended that Henon did next to nothing for the union to earn the money. Instead, they said, he sold the powers of his Council office to Dougherty, allowing him to advance his personal and professional aims. Henon was sentenced to 3½ years Wednesday.

Seth Williams

Seth Williams, Philadelphia’s former district attorney, was charged in 2017 with accepting of cash, luxury goods, and all-expenses-paid travel from benefactors who sought his help with various legal hurdles. He pleaded guilty to one of the counts in a deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Ed Pawlowski

Ed Pawlowski, the former mayor of Allentown, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars in 2018 for trading city contracts in exchange for bribes in the form of campaign donations.

Chaka Fattah

Chaka Fattah, a Democrat who represented the Second Congressional District from 1995 to 2016, was convicted in 2016 of stealing federal grant funds, charitable donations, and campaign cash and accepting bribes. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, one of the longest terms of incarceration ever imposed on a member of Congress for federal corruption crimes. Fattah was released in 2020 to serve the rest of his sentence either in a halfway house or under house arrest.

Corey Kemp

Corey Kemp, the former Philadelphia treasurer, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of selling his office for Super Bowl and NBA All-Star Game tickets, limo rides, a free deck on his house, and $10,000 cash.