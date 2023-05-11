Philly City Council members move to ban supervised injection sites in about half the city

Five Philadelphia City Council members are moving to prohibit supervised injection sites from opening in their districts, meaning the facilities could be effectively banned in about half the city if the legislation becomes law.

The bill was introduced Thursday by Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, whose Kensington-based district has been the epicenter of the city’s opioid crisis. Four other district Council members signed on to the zoning legislation, meaning it would cover large swaths of Northeast Philadelphia, the Riverwards, and all of South Philadelphia.

The news comes just five days before the May 16 primary election, when Council members are running to retain their seats. Lozada, who has been in office for less than a year, is facing a Democratic primary challenger and has struggled with fundraising.

It also comes as lawmakers in Harrisburg consider a statewide ban on supervised injection sites, and as the nonprofit spearheading plans to open a site in Philadelphia remains embroiled in litigation over its efforts.

Lozada said Thursday that opening a supervised injection site would only serve to exacerbate the open-air drug market that has plagued Kensington for years. Lozada said Kensington needs a “marshall plan,” a reference to the massive American recovery effort in Europe after World War 2, that’s focused on getting as many people as possible into recovery.

“We cannot continue to allow them to find ways where they can continue to remain in the same cycle,” she said. “The decisions that are going to come in the future are going to be difficult.”

It wasn’t yet clear Thursday if the bill was on track for passage before Council’s summer break in July and August. Scheduling is largely up to Council President Darrell L. Clarke, who isn’t seeking reelection and did not include his North Philadelphia-based 5th District in the legislation.

The legislation will be referred to a Council committee, which must hold a hearing before a vote takes place. If the legislation moves out of committee, it would need to be voted on twice by the full Council and then signed by the mayor in order to become law.

Mayor Jim Kenney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

» READ MORE: Community groups, police union mobilizing against proposed supervised injection site as negotiations continue

If it makes it out of committee, the bill would be likely to pass Council given the body’s powerful tradition of councilmanic prerogative, or the practice in which district council members have near-total control over land-use decisions in their districts.

Besides Lozada’s 7th District, the zoning overlay would also apply to:

The 1st District, which is represented by Majority Whip Mark Squilla and stretches from South Philadelphia to Fishtown along the Delaware River. The 2nd District, which is represented by Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson — a Democrat who is vying to become the next Council president — and includes parts of Southwest and South Philadelphia. The 6th District, which is represented by Councilmember Mike Driscoll, a Democrat, and includes parts of the Riverwards and Northeast Philadelphia. The 10th District, which is represented by Councilmember Brian O’Neill, a Republican, and includes much of Northeast Philadelphia.

Driscoll, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, said a supervised injection site in his district could attract “a new open air drug market,” saying “you fish where the fish are.”

“I did not want that anywhere in my district,” he said.

Council’s move comes less than two weeks after a bipartisan majority of Pennsylvania senators passed a bill that would ban supervised injection sites statewide. To become law, that bill would have to pass the state House — which is currently controlled by Democrats — and be signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who opposes the sites.

Supervised injection sites, or supervised consumption sites, are spaces where people can use their own drugs under clinical supervision to prevent overdoses. Using drugs by oneself is a leading risk factor for fatal overdose — most overdose deaths in Philadelphia, for example, occur in private homes.

Such sites do not provide drugs to clients; instead, site staff test drugs, provide sterile needles and other equipment for safer drug use, and monitor clients in case they exhibit overdose symptoms. If they do overdose, site staff will revive them, with either supplemental oxygen or the opioid overdose-reversing drug naloxone.

Only two sites exist in the United States, both in New York City; staff there say that they have prevented hundreds of potentially fatal overdoses since their opening in 2021. Internationally, supervised drug consumption sites operate in dozens of other countries and have been shown to lower deaths from overdose.

Safehouse, the nonprofit that has spearheaded efforts to open a site in Philadelphia, has been involved in a legal battle over its plans since 2018, when then-U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain sued in federal court to block Safehouse from opening.

A U.S. District Court judge sided with Safehouse, but the nonprofit lost on appeal and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case. The nonprofit went back to U.S. District Court on a different legal argument.

Recently, Safehouse and the federal government have been engaged in settlement talks. Last month, a coalition of neighborhood groups urged a federal judge to hear their concerns before signing off on any agreement between the government and Safehouse.

In a separate court filing, five Democratic state senators also raised misgivings, including state Sen. Christine Tartaglione (D., Phila.), who also introduced the Senate bill banning the facilities.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.