Those offenses, in the eyes of many, have consistently coursed through Trump’s candidacy and presidency — from his payments for a porn star’s silence to his frequent embrace of flimsy conspiracy theories to his refusal to disclose his tax returns to his attempts to disrupt investigations, including by law enforcement, while trying to sic the Justice Department on his rivals, to name a few. On the night of the impeachment vote, he joked at a rally in Michigan that a Democratic congressman who died in February after long representing the state might be resting in hell.