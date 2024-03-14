Adding a ‘wow’ factor with custom decor | Real Estate Newsletter

Picture this. You’ve looked everywhere for a specific type of furniture, tile, artwork, or other decor that you know would look great in your home, only to be disappointed.

Maybe you’ve been there. What did you do? Keep looking? Settle for something else?

More homeowners are making their visions come true by paying for custom, handmade home decor.

Keep scrolling for that story and to see what advocates have to say about the Philadelphia Land Bank, learn what maintenance you should do this spring to protect your home, and take a look at what the local real estate market was up to in February.

(Our home tour feature will be back next week.)

— Michaelle Bond

Theresa Dowd wanted the centerpiece of her Ambler home to be a white oak farmhouse-style table. But finding one that met her criteria, including measurements of 14 feet by 38 inches, was a challenge.

“I wanted a table with a French country feel that was simple but had a bit of casual elegance, charm, and character,” she said.

So she had the Philadelphia Table Co. build her one for about $7,900.

Owning a one-of-a-kind piece is part of the appeal for homeowners who go custom to furnish their spaces. It’s also a way to show personality or add a “wow” factor.

A condo owner in Elkins Park has a flower-themed backsplash in her kitchen that an artist who hand-makes custom tile helped her design.

Keep reading for more about this trend and what to consider whether you’re thinking of jumping on board.

When Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker was sworn in at the beginning of the year, she laid out a bunch of her priorities. One of them was to evaluate the Philadelphia Land Bank.

The Land Bank was created a decade ago to manage and sell the thousands of vacant lots owned by the city. Parker has promised to create more affordable housing and has said the Land Bank is a necessary tool to do that.

It’s had its ups and downs. As the Parker administration collects feedback from Land Bank staff and people affected by its decisions, my colleague Lynette Hazelton talked to five advocates for their thoughts.

They said they were concerned that private developers benefit from the Land Bank more than struggling residents who want to buy or rent. And they said the entity has work to do if it’s going to live up to its promises.

The latest news to pay attention to

The days are getting longer, temperatures are getting warmer, and I heard the siren song of an ice cream truck on Tuesday for the first time in a while. Spring is just about here.

And that may mean spring cleaning. It’s a ritual that doesn’t just make your home look nicer. It can help protect your property.

I talked to an expert at a home insurance company about what owners should be doing right now to shake off winter and get their properties ready for spring.

She said that homeowners are getting more concerned about extreme weather and the effects of climate change, and in the spring, “we tend to get a lot of that sporadic extreme weather,” such as high winds and excess rain.

So her first piece of advice is to take a walk around your property and stare down your house. Look for anything that seems off, especially when it comes to your roof, gutters, and exterior walls.

Keep reading for more details about this step and more spring home maintenance tips.

📊 The market

Turns out that across the Mid-Atlantic, spring has already been springing.

You’ve heard me say that spring is a busy time for the real estate market (and I’ll keep saying it, because it’s true). Well the market has a looser definition of the season than meteorologists do. Ask a real estate agent, and they’ll tell you spring starts in February.

In this region of the country, home listings were up last month — higher than at the same time last year. But our local area is off to a slower start.

The supply of homes for sale last month in the Philly metro area was basically the same as it was this time last year — a year that wasn’t great for the market.

According to the multiple listing service Bright MLS:

🔺The number of new listings in the Philly area grew by 7% compared to last February, but the number of active listings didn’t change much.

🔻A reason why: Demand is still strong. In February, half of the homes on the market sold in 20 days or less — down a couple days from the same time last year.

🔺Low home supply keeps pushing up prices. The median sales price in our region was $340,000 last month, up more than 10% from last February. The last time we saw prices rising this fast was in May 2022.

So yeah, the market’s not looking fun for buyers going into the spring. Bright MLS notes that supply throughout the Mid-Atlantic is lowest for detached single-family homes. So if you’re looking to buy one of those, good luck.

The next time you read this newsletter, it’ll (officially) be spring. 🌺 Enjoy the rest of your week.

