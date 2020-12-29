Cuker has been updating her sunroom during the pandemic. She reupholstered bench cushions, laid down a new rug, repainted furniture she got from family or that had been destined for the landfill, and installed art she bought from Etsy. She used pinks, teals, and yellows — bright colors to lift the mood of the room. She created a vacation-like space by basing her designs off of family trips to Cancun, “a place that made everyone happy” as a way to cheer up her family.