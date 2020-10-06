Throughout the state, home prices are increasing 1.8 times faster than wages, according to a report by Construction Coverage, a group of technology and finance experts that conducts research for the construction industry. The lack of housing that people can afford is an issue in poorer and wealthier communities alike, said Pa. Sen. Tom Killion (R., Delaware), who introduced the bill. He pointed to communities such as Chester County’s Kennett Square, which is in one of Pennsylvania’s wealthiest counties, but “a lot of workers can’t afford to live in the community where they work.”