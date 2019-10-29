In nearly two hours of testimony before a packed room, housing advocates, attorneys, and tenants told the five-person committee about the toll that eviction can take. Residents spoke about the fear of learning that landlords had filed evictions against them. In one case, a tenant said, it occurred after she had changed the locks and refused to pay rent because her landlord, she alleged, had failed to fix code violations and allowed potential buyers into her house without warning. Because of free legal representation, she said, the case against her was withdrawn.