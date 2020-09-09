Residential evictions are banned until Sept. 23, according to an order Judge Patrick F. Dugan issued Wednesday. The order also limits the number of eviction notices the city’s landlord-tenant officer can serve until Sept. 21. While officers are serving those notices that an eviction is coming, they must also serve notices explaining the new nationwide moratorium on many evictions for nonpayment of rent and give tenants the blank form they must fill out in order to be protected under the federal ban.