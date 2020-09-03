On Tuesday, the day after Pennsylvania’s statewide eviction and foreclosure moratorium ended, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it was implementing its own nationwide eviction moratorium with the goal of slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The order prevents the eviction of tenants who earn $99,000 or less per year or were eligible for a pandemic stimulus check; have tried to get rent assistance from the government; have lost income or must pay high medical expenses; and would end up homeless or in cramped living quarters if they were evicted.