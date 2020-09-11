The pandemic is driving much of the region’s record August activity. Nervousness among sellers and buyers and shutdowns of real estate industries early in the pandemic pushed back many sales that would have happened in the spring. Also, many home buyers are looking for more space after being cooped up in their current homes during stay-at-home orders, and they want to take advantage of historically low interest rates. And potential sellers are seeing how well others are faring and entering the market, too.