Through the state program, Philadelphia will receive $28.45 million in federal funds, which city officials estimate will help about 6,300 more renters. Those who applied for the city’s program and did not receive help must apply separately to the state program, which has different requirements. For example, tenants with higher incomes are eligible for funds through the state. The Philadelphia Housing Development Corp. will accept applications at phlrentassist.org, by fax, and by mail.