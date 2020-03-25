The story of Kensington Hospital is, in many ways, the story of the Kensington neighborhood — its ups, downs, and, hopefully, ups again — over the last 130 years. According to a Historical Commission nomination prepared by Steven J. Peitzman, a physician who has immersed himself in Philadelphia’s medical history, the hospital’s main building began its life in 1873 as the home of Isaac Stead, a wealthy Kensington mill owner. Stead had commissioned the firm of Watson & Huckel to design a fine mansion on the south side of Norris Square, which, like the city’s other squares, was lined with ornate brownstones and churches. The architects, who got their start working for the noted church architect Edwin F. Durang, gave him a perfect Italianate cube, with a carved stone balcony over the main entrance.