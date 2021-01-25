Even before a silent escalator deposits you at street level in the old Farley Post Office, across Eighth Avenue from Madison Square Garden, you can see glimpses of the city that awaits you. A rippled glass canopy spans the main hall, opening up views of the sky and nearby buildings. Because that gossamer roof is supported by a trio of mighty trusses, there are no columns to clutter the airy room or break your stride as you hustle for your train. A quiet seating area offers work tables that are perfect for finishing last-minute emails. In the center of the main space hangs an old-timey analog train clock that immediately conjures up romantic meetings and cross-country journeys past amber waves of grain and purple mountains. So this is what train travel is supposed to be!