The concept is terrific; the execution, so-so. As in all church conversions, Laren and his architect, Thomas Nickel of Atlantes, had to make hard choices about how to lay out the apartments without destroying the essence of the architecture. Still, walls awkwardly cut through the sanctuary, slicing the nave’s stained-glass windows in half, in an effort to get the apartment count to 21. Laren has painted the wood trim a shocking coral red. Although a far cry from the Victorian original, which was probably brown or green, it does help enliven the church’s pale stone (and can always be repainted). Much more disturbing is Laren’s decision to locate the air-conditioning condensers on the sidewalk next to the Victorian Gothic front door.