The lawsuit is the latest attempt to use Pennsylvania’s decade-old Act 135 statute to do what many local governments seem incapable of doing: enforcing their property maintenance laws. If Arts + Crafts and Scioli Turco are successful, and their plan is approved by a judge, they would be named conservators for Reading’s train station. Although they would not assume ownership of the property, they would be empowered to make repairs at Reading’s expense. If Reading refused to cooperate, they could ask the court for permission to sell the property and use the proceeds to cover the costs of the repairs. (Reading would receive whatever money remained.)