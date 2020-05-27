The Department of Parks and Recreation planned to give away more than 1,000 yard trees at 23 events across the city this spring and saw its largest pool of applications for community partnerships since giveaways began in 2012, said Jack Braunstein, manager of the TreePhilly program. Last weekend, 157 residents picked up free yard trees by appointment at two socially distanced events. The city planned to deliver more than 100 additional trees by the end of May.