Angelita Ellison lived in South Philly for most of her life, and she had planned to stay, even as she and her son looked to leave the house her grandparents bought in the early 1980s and her mother had inherited. Then a series of broken pipes in the aging house led to a warped kitchen floor, structural damage, and mold, and Ellison had to move quickly. Her mother, who had been turned down for home improvement loans, sold the house in 2019 and moved to South Carolina.