Army Corps officials said there was no indication the contractor had moored the barges improperly, saying the rising waters were too much for them to stay put. The boathouses had damage as well, said Bonnie Mueller, vice commodore of the Schuylkill Navy. Water entered the buildings, and docks had to be disassembled and moored at the Playing Angels statue, a little more than a mile upstream, and above the Girard Avenue Bridge.