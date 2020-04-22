View this post on Instagram

It could be said that spring, summer, and fall are just one big meal to a black bear. If that's the case, then grass is a bear's favorite springtime appetizer! Bears have been active in Yosemite Valley lately, and they've all been busy grazing on fresh spring grass. Check out this bear that we spotted yesterday around lunchtime, mowing the grass just across from Yosemite Village! #Yosemite #NationalPark