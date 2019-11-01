It’s creepy and it’s cooky, and altogether spooky: a tornado that struck Delaware County late Halloween evening added to an already unusual year in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for cyclonic activity.
“It has certainly been an above normal year for severe weather with tornadoes,” said Alex Staarmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly. “I do know that New Jersey has had eight this year and the average is two.”
Staarmann said Pennsylvania’s average is 16. The state had already likely surpassed that prior to the confirmed tornado that touched down near Thornbury Township Thursday evening, though Staarmann did not have an official statewide count.
The National Weather Service’s survey team confirmed the tornado was an EF2 tornado, which is classified by damaging wind speeds of 111 to 135 miles per hour. Such powerful winds can not only down trees, but shift homes off foundations, tear off roofs and even lift cars.
Indeed, the tornado in Delaware County ravaged eight homes, displacing 20 people, and dozens more suffered from damage such as broken windows, and missing siding and shingles.
Staarmann said late October tornadoes are not unheard of, but certainly not common. Peak tornado season is mid-July.
Though it’s difficult to tie a single weather event to climate change, an increase in extreme weather fits in with scientists’ explanation of the impact of an overall warming of the planet and oceans, as more heat and more moisture create more energy to feed storms.
Yesterday’s extreme weather was powered by a strong cold front colliding with unusually warm October temperatures. At 11 p.m. Thursday, the temperature reached 73 degrees Fahrenheit, 12 degrees above normal. By 1 a.m. Friday, the temperature had dropped to 55 degrees — a 20 degree difference in two hours.
“And that’s one of the ingredients that leads to strong, severe thunderstorms,” Staarmann said of a rapid rate of change in the atmosphere, resulting in conditions that produced what’s known as windshear, which can lead to a tornado.
The Halloween night tornado hasn’t been the only unusual weather in the Philadelphia region.
Overall, temperatures in Philadelphia averaged 61.2 degrees Fahrenheit for the month, or 3.87 degrees above average, most notably reaching 97 degrees in Northeast Philly on Oct. 2.
It marked the 10th-straight October of above-normal temperatures in Philadelphia.
September was also warm, averaging 72.5 degrees Fahrenheit, or 3.4 degrees above normal.
And though 2019 started out rainy, it dried out by late summer and into the start of September. Precipitation is now running about normal.
However, the decade so far has been the wettest ever in terms of 10-year rainfall averages at Philadelphia International Airport. Additionally, the average rainfall for the 21st century through 2018 (49.4 inches) is more than 8 inches higher than the 20th-century average.
More than a half inch of rain fell in Philadelphia Thursday, pushing the total for October close to 3.7 inches — triple what fell in a parched September.