Nearby neighbors Shane wilson, left, and sister Noelle Wilson, center, walk their dog Auggie past a damaged house from Wednesday's storm on in Thornbury Township, Pa, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Homes have been destroyed in Pennsylvania and hundreds of thousands of utility customers were left without power after severe thunderstorms struck the Eastern Seaboard. At least 420,000 customers from South Carolina up to Maine and in Ohio were without power just before midnight Thursday. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)