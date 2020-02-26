Lest you think this bodes well for the Sixers’ future now that Simmons will miss an indefinite amount of time with a nerve impingement in his back, keep in mind that the numbers hardly suggest the Sixers are better off without him. They might not even suggest that Embiid is his best self with Simmons off the court. The fact that the big guy averages more than six personal fouls per 100 possessions without his buddy is surely a testament to the impact of Simmons’ stellar perimeter defense and ability to help around the rim. The Sixers have lost half of the games that Simmons has not played over the last couple of seasons, and while he has missed only six of them, that’s also part of the point.