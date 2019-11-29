Answer: Thanks for the email, Mark. You put a lot of thought into this and there were a number of good points. I agree with a lot of what you said, but I also don’t think Simmons will reach his full potential until he shoots the ball more from distance. I don’t necessarily mean thee-point range, but that 12-15-foot area, just to keep defenses honest. According to NBA.com stats, 74 of his 87 field goals this season have been from less than five feet. In addition, I think he has to be a little more consistent with the ball — witness his seven turnovers during Monday’s loss in Toronto and five more in Wednesday’s win over the Kings. On the positive side, his defense is strong and getting better, he has been a better leader this season, and he knows how to run an offense. Finishing at the rim has been a problem, but he has to keep attacking because there are few in the NBA who can stop him. Even without a jumper he could be an 8-10-time All-Star, and with improvement he could be among the top five players in the NBA.