Sixers’ James Harden receives support from NBA players, China after remarks about Daryl Morey

NBA players have James Harden’s back and don’t like how the 76ers point guard is being portrayed.

Earlier this week, Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving took exception to an X headline by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that read, “Disgruntled Harden calls 76ers prez Morey a ‘liar.’”

“Is he Disgruntled Adrian??,” Irving wrote in a reply on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Or is he holding [Daryl] Morey accountable for his dishonesty and lack of transparency throughout the contract negotiation process this summer?”

» READ MORE: James Harden's outburst in latest example of Sixers offseason dysfunction

Advertisement

Harden made waves on Monday during his trip to China to meet fans and attend events. His comments about Morey at a press conference at an Adidas-sponsored event in Beijing went viral on social media.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said. “Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part.”

The media and onlookers gasped at Harden’ statement before breaking into cheers.

» READ MORE: Murphy: Harden was dumb to put the Sixers in a corner. His new diss video is a dumber way of doubling down.

Morey is despised in China for tweeting a since-deleted image in 2019 that read “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong.” It was a slogan used by anti-Chinese government protestors during the social unrest that rocked Hong Kong.

Morey’s tweet led to an NBA blackout in China during the 2019-20 season.

While the NBA returned to Tencent, the Rockets remained blacklisted by Tencent and state television broadcaster CCTV for the 2020-21 season. During his appearance on “Gil’s Show,” former Sixer Andre Iguodala praised Harden for calling out Morey because of the leverage he has in this situation.

“When you go into a contract negotiation, know what your value [is] and how you can leverage yourself,” Iguodala said. “Know what opportunities you have on the other side, your safety net. What is James’ safety net? Daryl Morey has a history with China where he can say something and the backlash from what he says, it may not be any because there’s a history there with Morey and China. So, it was a great move out of leverage by James. One, because it’s going to be hard to discipline James because what did he do wrong? And James is going to sell some shoes. That’s ultimately why he’s over there.”

Harden informed the Sixers that he wanted to be traded on June 29 when he picked up the $35.6 million player option on his contract for this season. At the time, the Sixers’ second-best player made it known that he preferred to be shipped to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sixers said they would help facilitate his request.

The video, which surfaced Monday morning, comes after the Sixers informed Harden’s agent that they ended trade discussions. They plan to bring him back for the start of the season. However, Harden does not plan to attend training camp.

As reported Tuesday, Sixers teammate and close friend P.J. Tucker expressed support for Harden via his Instagram story: “I’m not acrobatic, I’m not flippin’ on my bros.”

» READ MORE: Sixers will begin the NBA’s first in-season tournament against the Pistons on Nov. 10

“Why is he disgruntled?” Iguodala said in response to Wojnarowski’s X headline. “Why isn’t the front office ever disgruntled? They always put players in a certain light. What you’re hearing a lot now is players have too much power, because we’re getting smarter and smarter. We know how to move, how to say certain things and how to use our leverage.

“When we make mistakes it’s used against us, correct? But when they make mistakes we never put ourselves in a position to use their mistakes against them as well. I just think he had a perfect opportunity to repeat himself.”