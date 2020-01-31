O’Neal had been traded and won another championship with the Heat. Jackson, in a bestselling book, had declared Kobe to be uncoachable. And around here, Bryant had been a villain since the 2001 NBA Finals, when he vowed to cut out the Sixers’ hearts. Just floating the notion that he might come home might soften that collective disdain for him, at least a little. After all, nearly nine years later, before his final game in Philadelphia, he said pretty much the same thing: “Once I became a Laker, I was never, ever going to look back. But in high school, I was like, ‘Man, Philadelphia’s struggling. Might be a chance that I play for the Sixers.’ But it never happened.”