Skip to content
LiveUpdated 5 hours ago
Link copied

NBA free agency updates: A look at what's next for the Sixers, their moves so far, and the top players still available

Daryl Morey and the Sixers have been busy so far in free agency. But they aren't done yet.

Could the Sixers bring back Philly native Kyle Lowry?
Could the Sixers bring back Philly native Kyle Lowry? Read more
Yong Kim / Staff Photographer
What you should know
Link copied

  1. The Sixers have been busy so far in free agency, adding Paul George and re-signing Tyrese Maxey to max contracts, retaining Kelly Oubre Jr., and also adding Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon.

  2. Daryl Morey and the Sixers are not done, as they still have several choices to make and roster spots to fill. One of their biggest remaining decisions involves Paul Reed.

  3. The Sixers have also lost several players from last season, including Tobias Harris, Nico Batum, and De'Anthony Melton.

  4. While free agency technically began on Sunday night, any of the deals agreed to so far — and in the coming days — won't become official until July 6.

Pin Icon
Pinned
6 hours ago
Link copied

Recapping Sixers free agency so far

It's been a busy start to free agency for Daryl Morey and the Sixers. Here's a look at all the moves they've made so far ...

Free agent additions

  1. Paul George — agreed to a four-year, $212 million maximum contract

  2. Andre Drummond — will sign a two-year, $10 million deal

  3. Eric Gordon — agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum deal

5 hours ago
Link copied

What's left for the Sixers in free agency?

The 76ers landed their top free-agency target in perennial All-Star forward Paul George.

They agreed to sign All-Star Tyrese Maxey to a five-year max contract.

6 hours ago
Link copied

The top 10 remaining free agents

If we take a a more national look at the remaining free agent market, there are still some big names available. Most won't be options for the Sixers after agreeing to max deals with Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, but they're worth taking a look at either way.

Here's a list of the top 10 free agents still available, according to ESPN's Kevin Pelton ...

  1. LeBron James

  2. DeMar DeRozan

  3. Miles Bridges

  4. Tyus Jones

  5. Caleb Martin

  6. Gary Trent Jr.

  7. Isaac Okoro

  8. Buddy Hield

  9. Simone Fontecchio

  10. Luke Kennard

— Matt Mullin