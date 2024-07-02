NBA free agency updates: A look at what's next for the Sixers, their moves so far, and the top players still available
Daryl Morey and the Sixers have been busy so far in free agency. But they aren't done yet.
The Sixers have been busy so far in free agency, adding Paul George and re-signing Tyrese Maxey to max contracts, retaining Kelly Oubre Jr., and also adding Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon.
Daryl Morey and the Sixers are not done, as they still have several choices to make and roster spots to fill. One of their biggest remaining decisions involves Paul Reed.
The Sixers have also lost several players from last season, including Tobias Harris, Nico Batum, and De'Anthony Melton.
While free agency technically began on Sunday night, any of the deals agreed to so far — and in the coming days — won't become official until July 6.
Recapping Sixers free agency so far
It's been a busy start to free agency for Daryl Morey and the Sixers. Here's a look at all the moves they've made so far ...
Free agent additions
Paul George — agreed to a four-year, $212 million maximum contract
Andre Drummond — will sign a two-year, $10 million deal
Eric Gordon — agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum deal
What's left for the Sixers in free agency?
The 76ers landed their top free-agency target in perennial All-Star forward Paul George.
They agreed to sign All-Star Tyrese Maxey to a five-year max contract.
The top 10 remaining free agents
If we take a a more national look at the remaining free agent market, there are still some big names available. Most won't be options for the Sixers after agreeing to max deals with Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, but they're worth taking a look at either way.
Here's a list of the top 10 free agents still available, according to ESPN's Kevin Pelton ...
LeBron James
DeMar DeRozan
Miles Bridges
Tyus Jones
Caleb Martin
Gary Trent Jr.
Isaac Okoro
Simone Fontecchio
Luke Kennard
— Matt Mullin