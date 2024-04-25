Sixers-Knicks news: Joel Embiid injury updates; Wells Fargo Center concession workers on strike ahead of Game 3
The Sixers need to win four of the next five games against the Knicks to move on to the second round of the NBA playoffs.
The Philadelphia 76ers will face the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoff series tonight. The Knicks lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.
Game 3 start time is 7:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center. The game will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT.
Joel Embiid is questionable but expected to play tonight. So is De'Anthony Melton, who is expected to play his first game since April 12.
Concessions workers at the Wells Fargo Center are on strike until further notice. Aramark said it has a contingency plan in place so service isn’t interrupted.
The Sixers’ 0-2 deficit comes with long odds, but one team to overcome the same deficit were Nick Nurse's Toronto Raptors.
Despite the odds, Sixers have confidence heading into Game 3
No Sixers team has ever come back to win a playoff series after trailing two games to none. The franchise is 0-20 when trying to pull off an 0-2 series comeback.
Not a good sign for the current Sixers, who are trailing 0-2 to the New York Knicks in their best-of-seven first-round series.
Wells Fargo Center concessions workers are on strike
As the Sixers prepare to take the court in Philadelphia for another playoff game, concessions workers at Wells Fargo Center are going on strike for the second time this month.
The roughly 400 members of Unite Here Local 274 who work at the arena, employees of Aramark, called a work stoppage Thursday morning. Unlike the single-day strike on April 9, the union said this strike will continue until further notice.
Joel Embiid injury status
Once again, Joel Embiid is listed as questionable on the Sixers' injury report ahead of tonight's Game 3 against the New York Knicks.
Embiid is also dealing with an unspecified left-eye injury he suffered during Game 1, but he is expected to play tonight, according to the Inquirer's Keith Pompey.
76ers vs. Knicks: Start time, how to watch and stream Game 3 tonight
The Sixers are back in South Philly tonight looking for a much needed win against the New York Knicks in their first-round NBA playoff series.
The game will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia beginning at 7:30 p.m., with Kate Scott and Alaa Abdelnaby on the call.
Sixers-Knicks playoff schedule
Game 1: Knicks 111, Sixers 104
Game 2: Knicks 104, Sixers 101
Game 3: Sixers vs. Knicks, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT)
Game 4: Sixers vs. Knicks, Sunday April 28, 1 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia and ABC)
Game 5: Sixers at Knicks, Tuesday, April 30, TBD (TBD)
Game 6: Sixers vs. Knicks, Thursday, May 2, TBD (TBD)
Game 7: Sixers at Knicks, Saturday, May 4, TBD (NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT)
– Rob Tornoe
Eastern Conference playoff bracket
Here's how things stack up in the Eastern Conference heading into Thursday's games:
(No. 1) Boston Celtics and (No. 8) Miami Heat are tied 1-1
(No. 4) Cleveland Cavaliers have a 2-0 lead on the (No. 5) Orlando Magic
(No. 3) Milwaukee Bucks and (No. 6) Indiana Pacers are tied 1-1
(No. 2) New York Knicks have a 2-0 lead on the (No. 7) Philadelphia 76ers.
2024 NBA playoffs schedule
Conference semifinals: Begin May 6 or 7, but could end up starting as early as May 4, depending on the results from the first round (ABC, ESPN, TNT)
Conference finals: Begin May 21 or 22, but could begin as soon as May 19. (ABC, ESPN, TNT)
NBA Finals: Begin June 6 (ABC)