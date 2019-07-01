“I told Brett and [Elton Brand] that I enjoyed my time here and of course I want to play here and continue to be coached by Brett, be around EB, be around everybody,” Scott said on May 17, one day after the Sixers concluded the season with Game 7 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals. “I’m going to talk to my agent, talk to EB, and try to work some things out.”