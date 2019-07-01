Mike Scott has expressed his love for the 76ers and Philadelphia on several occasions.
So it was understandable that the reserve power forward was determined to re-sign with the squad after free agency began after 6 p.m. Sunday.
“I told Brett and [Elton Brand] that I enjoyed my time here and of course I want to play here and continue to be coached by Brett, be around EB, be around everybody,” Scott said on May 17, one day after the Sixers concluded the season with Game 7 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals. “I’m going to talk to my agent, talk to EB, and try to work some things out.”
He got his wish.
The fan favorite has agreed to sign a two-year, $9.8 million contract to remain with the team. The 30-year-old averaged 7.8 points while shooting 41.2 percent in 27 games this past season with the Sixers.
The Sixers acquired Scott, Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic in February from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Landry Shamet, Mike Muscala, Wilson Chandler, a lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 unprotected first-round pick (via Miami), a 2021 second-round pick (via Detroit), and a 2023 second-round pick (via Detroit) to the Clippers.
“When I found out I was coming here, I was happy. I was excited,” Scott said on May 17. “I love being here. I feel like it gave me a jolt back into my career.”