The Sixers are in the NBA’s play-in tournament for the first time. Here’s everything to know.

The Sixers ended the season with eight straight wins, but to enter the NBA playoffs, they’ll need one more.

Say hello to the play-in tournament, where the Sixers are making their first appearance in franchise history after finishing the season as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. Think of it as a playoff detour, where the Sixers have two chances to either advance or head home early.

First up are Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, who finished the season with the No. 8 seed. They’ll face the Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center Wednesday (7 p.m., ESPN), with the winner moving on to face the No. 2 seed New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

Whichever team loses will play the winner of the Eastern Conference’s other play-in game, between the No. 9 seed Chicago Bulls and No. 10 seed Atlanta Hawks. The winner of that game will face the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, while the loser’s season will be over.

This is the fifth season the NBA has hosted a play-in tournament, which initially was created for the league’s bubble because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The current play-in rules have been in effect since the 2020-21 season, and just two play-in teams — the Heat in 2023 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 — have advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs.

The Heat advanced out of the play-in tournament last season and made it all the way to the NBA Finals, where they ultimately lost to the Denver Nuggets.

“The Sixers have a shot. A real shot. The Eastern Conference finals are well within their reach,” wrote Inquirer columnist David Murphy. “Jimmy Butler is not the only obstacle, but he is the biggest one. He is the most significant one. Concretely. Abstractly. Biblically.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

NBA play-in tournament schedule and format

The NBA’s play-in tournament begins on Tuesday and will run through Friday. The Eastern Conference tournament doesn’t begin until Wednesday, which is convenient because the Flyers — also fighting for a playoff spot — are playing their final game of the season Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Four teams in each conference have entered the tournament, with two spots in each conference’s playoff bracket up for grabs.

The No. 7 seed hosts the No. 8 seed, with the winner advancing to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. The loser hosts the winner of the second play-in game, between the No. 9 seed and No. 10 seed. The winner of that game advances to the playoffs as the No. 8 seed.

Play-in tournament bracket

Eastern Conference

No. 8 Heat at No. 7 Sixers: Wednesday, 7 p.m., ESPN No. 10 Hawks at No. 9 Bulls: Wednesday, 9:30 p.m., ESPN Loser of 7/8 game vs. winner of 9/10 game: Friday, TBD, ESPN

Western Conference

No. 8 Lakers at No. 7 Pelicans: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., TNT No. 10 Warriors at No. 9 Kings: Tuesday, 10 p.m., TNT Loser of 7/8 game vs. winner of 9/10 game: Friday, TBD, TNT

What’s the Sixers’ record against the Heat this season?

The Sixers split their four games with the Heat this season, but won their two most recent matchups — a 109-105 victory in Miami on April 4, and a 98-91 win in South Philly on March 18.

During their win earlier this month, the Sixers were led by Tyrese Maxey, who came close to a triple double with 37 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds. It was Embiid’s second game back to the court after sitting out two months, and he put up 29 points.

Of course, pride will be on the line for Butler, who played for the Sixers during the 2018-19 season and nearly helped push Philly to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2001.

Ultimately, the Sixers chose Ben Simmons over Butler (despite Butler famously shouting out “Tobias Harris over me?” in 2022) and fans know how that turned out.

When do the NBA playoffs start?

The NBA playoffs begin with the first round, with the first game scheduled for Saturday.

Sixteen teams ultimately will make the playoffs, eight in each conference. Each playoff round, including the NBA Finals, is a best-of-seven series with the higher seed gaining home-court advantage.

Eastern Conference playoff bracket

Here’s how the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs will look when they begin this weekend. Dates and times have yet to be announced:

(No. 1) Boston Celtics vs. (No. 8) Winner of play-in (No. 2) New York Knicks vs. (No. 7) Winner of play-in (No. 3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (No. 6) Indiana Pacers (No. 4) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (No. 5) Orlando Magic

Western Conference playoff bracket

After a chaotic week, here’s how the first round of the Western Conference playoffs stacks up:

(No. 1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (No. 8) Winner of play-in (No. 2) Denver Nuggets vs. (No. 7) Winner of play-in (No. 3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (No. 6) Phoenix Suns (No. 4) LA Clippers vs. (No. 5) Dallas Mavericks

Here’s the 2024 NBA playoff schedule:

First round: April 20 (ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV) Conference semifinals: May 6 or 7, but could end up starting as early as May 4, depending on the results from the first round (ABC, ESPN, TNT) Conference finals: May 21 or 22, but could begin as soon as May 19. (ABC, ESPN, TNT) NBA Finals: June 6 (ABC)