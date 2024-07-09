Kawhi Leonard says Paul George leaving the Clippers for the Sixers is ‘no surprise’

LAS VEGAS — When first asked during Team USA’s training camp about Paul George leaving the Los Angeles Clippers to sign with the 76ers, Kawhi Leonard responded with, “I’m not talking about that. I’m here to talk about USA Basketball.”

A few minutes later, Leonard returned to the small group of reporters to clarify that he had no issue with George’s decision, and that he was following instructions to stay on the topic of Team USA and the upcoming Olympics. The star wing then expanded slightly more when the topic was broached again during a post-practice news conference Tuesday at UNLV. Leonard said he and George communicated regularly during months of contract negotiations, before George chose to sign a four-year, $212 max deal with the Sixers when free agency opened.

“We know what it was before the season,” Leonard said. “We knew what it was going to come down to. So we talked the whole way through, and no surprise.”

Leonard and George joined the Clippers as a package deal in 2019, orchestrating a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder for George to team up with then free-agent Leonard. Both All-Stars are from Southern California, but injuries largely marred their championship hopes during their four seasons as teammates.

George recently took to the microphone on his “Podcast P with Paul George” to detail how those negotiations unfolded from his perspective. He said the Clippers initially offered him a two-year, $60 million deal last fall, which he called “disrespectful.” He said the Clippers eventually got up to a three-year, $150 deal, matching what Leonard had signed in January, but would not include George’s requested no-trade clause.

After that, he sought a max deal — and got it in Philly.

Now, George will create a standout trio with 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey. The Clippers, meanwhile, did re-sign James Harden — whom they landed in a blockbuster trade with the Sixers last season — to a two-year $70 million deal.

As part of the return package for Harden, the Sixers received four players on expiring contracts — Nico Batum, Marcus Morris Sr, Robert Covington, and KJ Martin — that helped clear the necessary salary-cap space to land George.

A VP visit

Team USA received a post-practice visit Tuesday from Vice President Kamala Harris, who was in town for a campaign event in the run-up to the November election. She also has a relationship with Team USA and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and star Stephen Curry because of her Oakland roots, and tenures as District Attorney of San Francisco and was a U.S. Senator.

“It’s a great reminder of the fact that we’re playing for our country,” Kerr said. “Vice President Harris told the guys how much she admired them, how much they really embody excellence, and that we are going over there to try to win a gold medal for our country.”

Harris was one of several notable guests, including former Team USA and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. Embiid, meanwhile, spent a long time chatting with former Sixers coach Brett Brown after the workout.