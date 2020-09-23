Boyd will work on two boards aimed at increasing diversity in the industry. The goal, she said, is a 50 percent representation in power positions by women and minorities within the next decade. But, while adding numbers is important, shuffling upward -- retaining and promoting those already in your business -- is crucial as well. Elizabeth Berman succeeded Tyneeha Rivers as Chief Human Resources Officer for HBSE when Rivers, the mother of Villanova and Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges, left the company earlier this year.