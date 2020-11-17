The Sixers are interested in trading for Houston Rockets perennial All-NBA selection James Harden. The former MVP is said to prefer a trade to the Brooklyn Nets, yet the Sixers remain a possibility. Rapper Meek Mill, a close friend of Harden, reportedly reached out to sell him on coming to Philly. The Sixers, however, would most likely have to part ways with three-time All-NBA point guard Ben Simmons to secure Harden. There’s no guarantee a deal for Harden will be made on draft night, or at all because he is under contract this season and next. He has a player option for the 2022-23 season.