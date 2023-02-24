Charles Barkley take on the Sixers and Joel Embiid didn’t age well

Charles Barkley is never afraid to offer his opinions about the Sixers or Joel Embiid, right or wrong.

During halftime of the Sixers’ thrilling win against the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday night, the former Sixers great and current TNT analyst didn’t offer much optimism about his former team.

“I worry about my Sixers. I think they got a chance, I don’t think they got a good chance,” Barkley said during TNT’s halftime show. “I don’t like their mental toughness, to be honest with you.”

In fairness to Barkley, the Sixers didn’t look great in the first half. Not only were they down at one point by 17 points, Embiid made just two of his 14 shots before halftime, making him an easy target for the Hall of Famer.

Advertisement

But Barkley was particularly tough on Embiid, who was battling through both a non-COVID illness and a sore left foot. Barkley criticized the Sixers star for taking jump shots against smaller players and not driving the ball to the basket.

“He gets the ball too far out on the floor, so he really has to score on five guys,” Barkley said. “If he caught the ball closer on the paint, they’d have to double him every time, then that would get the other guys wide open shots.”

Of course, the Sixers would come back and win against the Grizzlies, largely due to the play of Embiid, who ended the game with an emphatic dunk following a late steal by his teammate, James Harden.

“Joel is a two-way player, and if you take away what someone does best, what else can they do to help the team? Tonight it was Joel,” Sixers head coach Doc Rivers told reporters following the game. “If you took away his offense, what else did he do? Well, he had fix blocks, he had 19 rebounds, he had six assists. And that tells you just how great the guy is.”

After the game, Barkley didn’t address his halftime remarks about Sixers’ lack of “mental toughness,” but he did take the opportunity to praise Embiid.

“Joel, to me, is the most unguardable player in the NBA,” Barkley said, comparing the Sixers star favorably to two-time MVP Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets.

“Even though Jokić gets all the assists and everything, this dude’s going to wreck you,” Barkley said of Embiid.

This is far from the first time Barkley has gone after Embiid. Back in 2019, Barkley criticized Embiid for not playing hard enough. A few months later, Barkley called the Sixers the “softest, mentally weakest team” in the NBA. Last year, Barkley claimed Embiid was distracted by his desire to be named the league’s MVP, ignoring the defender’s broken face.