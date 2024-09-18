The Sixers’ 2024-25 City Edition jerseys leak includes a new twist on Spectrum era

The NBA City Edition jerseys for the 2024-25 season have leaked two months ahead of schedule, providing a glimpse at alternate looks for all 30 NBA teams.

In years past, the 76ers have created a unique story for this yearly event, highlighting Boathouse Row, Reading Terminal Market, and the Declaration of Independence.

Last year, the Sixers leaned into the Spectrum era of the franchise’s history. Complete with a special floor, old school memorabilia, and nostalgic campaigns that included floor-model televisions, the Sixers went all-out as they worked to bring back the 1980s and highlight the most successful era in the team’s history.

This year, they decided to go with the art-deco style Sixers logo as it appeared on their jerseys from 1971-76. The jerseys still feature the Sixers’ traditional red and blue piping up top and colorful nods to the Spectrum on the sides. This year’s alternate will feature home whites instead of the previous blue.

For a team with title hopes, this could be a fitting look. Things weren’t always rosy for the Sixers at the Spectrum, but they were largely successful in the arena they called home from 1967 to 1996.

The home of Julius Erving and Moses Malone played host to three NBA Finals and some of the best basketball Philly fans have seen.

Now one of the more promising teams in recent years will don those special uniforms as Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey take the court with a talented supporting cast.

But it appears that the first preview of this new jersey won’t have come from a Sixers player. Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament wore it during his band’s Sept. 9 performance at the Wells Fargo Center and a fan caught a shot as he wore a white Maxey jersey.