ORLANDO, Fla. — The 76ers got their commander in chief back.

Doc Rivers cleared the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols Wednesday ahead of that night’s game against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. The fully vaccinated Sixers coach will lead his team against the Magic after quarantining since testing positive for COVID on Thursday in New York.

The NBA tests players, coaches, and staff members daily. Asymptomatic fully vaccinated coaches and players can clear protocols after six days if COVID testing shows they’re no longer at risk of being infected.

An individual can still test out of protocols with two negative results 24 hours apart.

The Sixers went 2-0 in Rivers’ absence, beating the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday and the Houston Rockets on Monday. The timing of his return is good for a team decimated by COVID.

The Sixers could have seven players and two coaches miss the Magic game. Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey, swingman Matisse Thybulle, post player Paul Reed and guard Jaden Springer are sidelined while in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Meanwhile, two-way player Myles Powell could clear protocols in time for Wednesday’s game.

Assistant coaches Sam Cassell and Brian Adams were still in protocols as of Wednesday morning.

The Sixers hired Rivers before the start of last season. He has a combined 69-39 record in Philly. He is also the league’s 10th winningest coach with a record of 1,012-720 over 22-plus seasons with the Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and Sixers.