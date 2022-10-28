TORONTO — Hello, peeps. Y’all know that I’m always up to chat about the 76ers. And we definitely have plenty to talk about as the Sixers (1-4) are one of the NBA’s most underachieving teams.

They’ve looked nothing like a squad favored to contend for an NBA title. They’ve been exposed by the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors and embarrassed by the tanking San Antonio Spurs. The Sixers’ lone victory came against the struggling Indiana Pacers.

And things aren’t about to get easier.

They will play the second and final game of their series with the Raptors (3-2) Friday night at Scotiabank Arena before traveling to Chicago to face the Bulls Saturday night at the United Center. They’ll then complete their road trip against the Washington Wizards on Monday before hosting Washington (3-1) Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

We’ll learn more about the Sixers by then. But for now, the big questions center around Doc Rivers’ responsibility for the losses, Matisse Thybulle’s availability, Joel Embiid’s play and whether Tobias Harris should come off the bench.

Question: When do we point the finger at Doc Rivers for the Sixers underachieving against any kind of adversity? When was the last time we said Doc outcoached the other coach? — @GoFlyBoys12

Answer: Thanks for your straight-to-the-point questions, David. It seems like there’s a lot of disappointment within the Sixers fan base over Rivers’ coaching job. It also doesn’t help matters that the Phillies were able to regroup and go on to the World Series after firing manager Joe Girardi on June 3. So, of course, some want the Sixers to move on from Rivers and promote one of his assistants as the interim coach.

The Sixers have underachieved against adversity and I think Rivers does have to be held accountable. But I think Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is also on the hook for the team’s struggles.

Morey is the person who made the offseason acquisitions the Sixers believed would provide a much-needed boost.

So far, that hasn’t happened.

But Rivers wants to give the ballyhooed new additions a chance to show what they can do. Now, the coach does needs to make better in-game adjustments when things go awry. And there’s no excuse for not playing Thybulle, a two-time All-Defensive second-team selection, when your defense allows more bodies past it than a Market-Frankford line turnstile during rush hour. So, yes, he has to be held accountable for that.

As for being outcoached, I think Rivers get unjustly criticized at times. When he wins, people says it’s because of his talent. When he loses, people say it was because he was outcoached.

He’s an easy target when things go wrong. But in reality, Rivers had to deal with the Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid saga, then Simmons refusal to play, trying to incorporate James Harden and now getting several new players up to speed. He’s had more on his plate than any other coach since joining the Sixers. Yet he’s an easy target when they lose.

Question: Here’s a question: This year the team is slower, has much less defensive intensity, and seems to struggle to make the easier short-range jumpers. How long will Thybulle be in the doghouse? What is wrong with Embiid? — @Daleanth

Answer: Thybulle needs to get out of whatever doghouse the Sixers have him Friday night. I know it’s still early, but this team can’t afford to keep him on the bench while struggling to make stops.

Embiid needs to get in better shape. He’s getting there. But during the first few contests, he checked into the game and quickly become noticeably gassed on multiple occasions.

To combat that, the Sixers reduced his minutes during certain stretches, and that has led to better performances.

Embiid had a game-high 40 points on Monday against the Indiana Pacers and scored 31 Wednesday vs. the Raptors.

Question: Although the bench produced against the Pacers, does it make any sense to consider moving Tobias Harris to the bench? Start Danuel House Jr.? — @ucthatstuff

Answer: I appreciate the question, man. I fully understand why you asked it. But I would keep Harris in the starting lineup. The Sixers just need to do a better job of moving the ball and getting him more involved. Teams are focusing on Harden, Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. That creates a lot of scoring opportunities for Harris. The power forward just needs to get more than the five shot attempts he had on Wednesday night.

In a perfect world, Harris could come off the bench and get more shot attempts. The problem is, it hasn’t happened when he’s been in lineups with another starter and three reserves. So I don’t think coming off the bench would change things. They just need to get him more involved in the offense.

Question: Is vaccine still an issue in Toronto? — @iggyrocky

Answer: I appreciate your question, Iggy. The COVID-19 vaccine requirement is no longer an issue in Toronto thanks to Canada dropping it last month. That policy change allowed unvaccinated players, such as Thybulle, to enter the country and be available to play against the Raptors during this two-game series.