The Sixers have 10 free agents. Here are their thoughts about returning to Philly.

Daryl Morey did not sugarcoat when speaking earlier this week about the 76ers’ free-agents-to-be.

“We’re definitely not getting them all back,” said the team’s president of basketball operations. “That’s just the reality of the league.”

Morey is right. A whopping 10 Sixers’ contracts are expiring, a reason the team can pursue a max-level player in an offseason signing or trade. That also means the 2024-25 roster surrounding stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey could look a lot different.

Though free agency does not officially open until June 30, here is a breakdown of the Sixers who will hit the open market — and their initial thoughts about returning to Philly.

Tobias Harris

2023-24 salary: $39.3 million

Harris’ final game as a Sixer — zero points on 0-for-2 shooting — was almost too fitting, given the way a portion of the fan base has scoffed at his hefty five-year, $180 million contract that is coming off the books. This season, Harris averaged 17.2 points on 48.7% shooting, along with 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists, but he struggled to consistently establish himself as a reliable offensive threat — particularly when Embiid was sidelined and Maxey needed a second option.

While surrounded at his locker last Thursday, Harris dismissed a question about whether that was his last game in Philly with, “Not really thinking about that, but thanks.” Yet, this feels like a situation where both parties could use a fresh start.

That Harris will rank near the top of the free agents available, however, is indicative that this class could be quite underwhelming.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

2023-24 salary: $2.9 million

Oubre’s late signing on a veteran’s minimum deal turned out to be a steal, with Morey calling the rangy wing “such a breath of fresh air” and a player who “won over the city, which isn’t easy.”

He became a complementary scoring option because of his ability to cut and athletic attacks at the rim after beating his man off the dribble. He also wants to be relied upon to defend the best perimeter offensive players, like when he guarded New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson for much of the playoffs’ first round.

After a season averaging 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on a playoff team, Oubre will almost certainly command a more lucrative deal this summer. If the Sixers do not sign a max player, they could use a portion of their cap space to give Oubre a multiyear deal with a considerable raise.

After the Sixers’ Game 6 loss to the Knicks, Oubre said he wants to be somewhere he feels loved and respected, and that there “ain’t nothing but love here.” He added that he feels like there is “unfinished business” with the Sixers after losing in the playoffs’ first round.

“I feel as if I kind of failed, because we didn’t get past that [second-round ceiling],” Oubre said. “I’ve got to kind of just reflect, talk to my family, and just sit down and just work on the next steps here.”

Kyle Lowry

2023-24 salary: $1.1 million (post-buyout)

The buyout market brought a North Philly kid back home in the latter stages of a fabulous NBA career. This version of Lowry became a starter and contributor as a tenacious defender, organizer on offense, and experienced leader. He said he also relished playing alongside Embiid and Maxey.

Lowry also recently turned 38 years old, meaning that remaining a complementary player on a win-now team (and on a reasonable contract?) appears to be an ideal fit. Plenty of connections remain here, from Nurse and Morey (who traded for him with the Houston Rockets), to the city. But after Game 6, he was not ready to divulge any future plans.

“We just lost,” Lowry said from the locker room, “so I’m not even thinking about anything but trying to figure out how to get some sleep tonight.”

Nico Batum

2023-24 salary: $11.7 million

Whether Batum would consider retirement after this season has been percolating since he was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Sixers as part of the James Harden blockbuster deal.

“Right now, my head is focused on the Olympics,” said Batum, referencing his long-standing role with the French national team.

Embiid wants Batum back, interrupting that postgame 6 question with “you’re coming back to the Sixers.” Nurse, meanwhile, has long appreciated Batum’s defensive versatility. He also possesses underrated skills, such as post-entry and inbounds passing, to go along with his nearly 40% three-point shooting. He averaged 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this season, while toggling between a starting and reserve role.

And his high-flying dunk in Game 6 illustrates he has still got athleticism in that 35-year-old frame — if he chooses to return to the NBA.

Buddy Hield

2023-24 salary: $19.3 million

In February, Morey called Hield the best acquisition across the league on trade deadline day. But on Monday, the executive acknowledged Hield’s fit as a floor-spacer “didn’t quite work as well as we’d hoped.”

Hield slipped from starter to reserve in March, then fell completely out of the rotation in the middle of the first-round playoff series against the Knicks. But in Game 6, he became a flamethrower that ignited the Sixers’ first-half rally, going 6-of-9 from long range and scoring 20 points in 21 minutes.

That is perhaps a sign that, in Morey’s words, Hield “could still work” on this roster, “depending on the other players that are around Joel and Tyrese.” Ideally, Hield was viewed as a dangerous knockdown shooter to play with Embiid on the floor, a combo that did not get much repetition because of the timing of the big man’s knee surgery.

Hield is certainly willing to try, saying after Game 6 that he would “like to be in Philly again.”

“They traded for me,” Hield said. “I feel like they wanted me, too. To me, I looked at it as I came to the party late. I think you guys understand what I’m saying. There was a lot of injuries. Before I was here, the team was rolling . …

“Right now, Philly is the priority for me.”

De’Anthony Melton

2023-24 salary: $8 million

It was a frustrating season for Melton, who was putting up career numbers (11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals) while establishing himself as a starter following the James Harden trade before spine issues derailed more than half of his season. He attempted to come back multiple times but could never stay on the floor for a sustained stretch.

The timing of the lingering injury was particularly unfortunate for Melton personally. This was shaping up to be the 25-year-old’s big free-agency payday, but teams could be deterred by the injury and time missed.

Melton said following Game 6 that he “for sure” would “love” to come back to the Sixers, but understands the business side. It’s worth wondering if Melton could return on a more team-friendly, prove-it style of deal, to demonstrate he is healthy and can get back to his multiskilled, “Mr. Do Something” ways.

“Now, I’ve got to gauge my options,” Melton said. “Gauge who I want to be, what I want to do, and everything like that. … I feel like I’ve established myself in the league and understand what I can do and what I bring to the table. I think everybody knows that.”

Cameron Payne

2023-24 salary: $2.9 million

Payne was the trade-deadline acquisition that perhaps worked out better than anticipated.

He was an instant-offense scorer off the bench, and a good-vibes personality inside the locker room and with the fan base. And he was ready to contribute when inserted into the rotation in the middle of the Knicks series, including making three of his four three-point attempts in a Game 3 victory. He averaged 9.3 points and 3.1 assists in 31 regular-season games with the Sixers, and shot 38.2% on 4.4 three-point attempts per game.

Payne was also one of the more emphatic players when asked if he hopes to return to the Sixers.

“Absolutely,” he said from his locker following Game 6. “I love Philly. I think Philly loves me. I like the vibes so far. Everybody rocking with me here. I guess I kind of set a good tone. Made a good impression.

“Hopefully, I’ll be back. I kinda like this locker room.”

KJ Martin

2023-24 salary: $1.9 million

This was a season of firsts for Martin. First time being traded (twice, from the Rockets to the Clippers, then from the Clippers to the Sixers). First time in the playoffs (though he did not get on the floor).

And now, his first free agency.

The 23-year-old Martin brings insane athleticism and defensive versatility, but he is not yet a threat to shoot or put the ball on the floor. In his four NBA seasons, he has now experienced being a starter on a rebuilding team, and a non-rotation player on a team with championship aspirations.

He was also candidly noncommittal about his desire to return to the Sixers, saying he will take advantage of the opportunity to have a say in his next destination.

“I got traded twice this year, and that wasn’t my choice,” Martin said. “And now I have the option to kind of pick where I can go and what’s best for my career, so that’s what I’m going to do. … I think it’s time to do what’s best for me and keep moving forward, whether it’s here or God knows where.”

Mo Bamba

2023-24 salary: $2.3 million

Bamba described his first season with the Sixers as a “roller coaster.” He went from being out of the rotation, to becoming the starter during Embiid’s absence, to moving completely out of the rotation again when the reigning MVP returned.

While describing his free-agency approach, Bamba said fit will be his priority, “somewhere, anywhere, even if it’s here.” He is a more traditional rim protector with some long-range shooting. And it’s fair to imagine he thought he might be Embiid’s backup when he signed last summer, before the Sixers matched the offer for restricted free agent Paul Reed.

“Obviously, it’s the NBA,” Bamba said. “It’s not going to be a perfect fit everywhere you go, and that’s for any player. But just getting on-page with the coaching staff, getting on-page with the training staff — kind of how last summer went — is going to be important.”

Robert Covington

2023-24 salary: $11.7 million

Covington looked like he was going to be a contributor in his return to the Sixers as part of the Harden trade, particularly as a perimeter disruptor on defense. But a knee bone bruise never got to a place where he could return to the floor after Dec. 30.

Covington was not made available to the media at the end of the season.