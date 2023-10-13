James Harden to miss Monday’s exhibition game against the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden will remain sidelined when the 76ers face the Nets in Monday’s exhibition game at the Barclays Center.

“I’m still ramping it up,” said Harden, who missed the first two preseason games. “I’m still ramping up, trying to get myself in the best shape. I feel really, really good, you know what I mean?

“But there’s another level I feel like I can get to and [am] going to get to.”

The Sixers’ fourth and final preseason game is Oct. 20 against the Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m., NBA TV). Harden said he’ll try to play then to get himself in a game situation.

“One thing,” he said. “We got a good plan in place.”

Joel Embiid (ramping up) and Furkan Korkmaz (hamstring strain) also missed the first two games.

Sixers rotation

At this stage, coach Nick Nurse said he doesn’t have a good idea of who will be in his rotation.

“Obviously, there’s a group of guys that I would say that I would love to get there, right?” Nurse said.

But that can be hard to do in the preseason, especially for a coach taking over a new team.

The Sixers return last season’s starters in Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Harden along with occasional starter De’Anthony Melton. Patrick Beverley has started at point guard this preseason in Harden’s absence. Paul Reed got the start in place of Embiid.

“Paul Reed’s probably for sure in the rotation,” Nurse said. “Where does everybody else fall? They’re still battling. Danny [Green]. I think [Kelly] Oubre is showing he’s probably going to hit the rotation. Danny, he’s played pretty well.”

Korkmaz still is in the mix. However, he’s been sidelined. The forward should be able to practice Saturday and get minutes in Monday’s game.

“I got to look at some guys I haven’t seen yet to figure out the rest of it,” Nurse said. “Jaden Springer. Just because of the numbers of all those guys I just talked about, I probably had Jaden a little down just out of need. But he’s kind of vaulted himself back up into the conversation for siure.

“He’s done everything we asked him to do, played really well.”

Bamba rocking Harden Vol. 7s

Mo Bamba showed up to Friday’s media availability donning a black pair of Harden Vol. 7 sneakers. The reserve center has a sneaker contract with adidas.

“These are probably the most comfortable shoes,” he said. “I think they were voted best shoes of last year. They come in different colors, comfortable”

But what is it like to wear a teammate’s signature shoe?

Bamba said he didn’t realize it until the start of training camp. He said he looked at Harden’s sneakers and realized they were the same shoe.

“Then it hit me like, ‘Oh, these are his shoes,’ ” Bamba said with a chuckle. “But it’s pretty cool to play with somebody that has their own shoe. It something that everyone grows up wanting to do. … To me, it shows how hard he’s worked to get where he’s gotten

“And I’m pretty sure he’s had a creative mind to kind of put this together.”

Bamba said he’s probably going to ask Harden for more colors, noting that his teammate has some exclusive colored Harden Vol. 7s in his locker.

The point guard referred his Bamba wearing his signature shoe as, “That’s love.”

“My whole thing with signing with adidas was create a shoe that whether you are a guard or a big man, it just feels comfortable,” he said. “For Mo to rock my shoe and see players around the league with my 7s made an impact on the league as far as the shoe game ... so my 8s are going to be even better.”