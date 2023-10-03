How Ben Simmons’ saga can inform Sixers’ handling of James Harden’s holdout

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Danny Green wants to be Switzerland.

The 76ers’ veteran wing cares about his “brother” James Harden, who could be set for a holdout after demanding a trade out of Philly this offseason. Yet Green also cares about building a successful team.

For the second time in three seasons, the Sixers’ standout point guard was absent on media day. It’s unclear whether Harden will join his team for training camp beginning Tuesday at Colorado State University, or at any point in the future. And while president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is determined to wait until a trade he deems satisfactory materializes, players and coaches with no direct involvement in this public standoff still must navigate the daily professional and human layers until it is resolved.

The good news — and bad news — is that many Sixers players can pull from experience with this type of preseason discomfort. Ben Simmons asked for a trade during the summer of 2021 and never played for the team again, before he was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets for, coincidentally, Harden.

“It’ll be interesting, but I hope things go well for all sides,” Green said Monday from the Sixers’ practice facility before departing for Colorado. “I hope things work out for all sides. I want to see [Harden] happy, as well as our team to be thriving and happy.

“Having people that need to be here — and want to be here — and him land where he wants to be.”

This is actually the third time that Green, now entering his 15th NBA season, has gone through a similar situation. He was on the San Antonio Spurs during Kawhi Leonard’s lengthy absence because of a dispute about treatment for a serious quadriceps injury, before both players were traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Six other Sixers players — Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Paul Reed, Furkan Korkmaz and Jaden Springer — are in their second go-around with an experience many outsiders would assume would become a distraction.

Morey remained steadfast with his public messaging about Harden’s trade prospects on media day. He said he would only move last season’s assist leader for a star-caliber player that makes the Sixers a contender in a challenging top of the Eastern Conference, or for assets that could be flipped for such a player. With Simmons, that took until the February 2022 trade deadline, when Harden became disgruntled with the Brooklyn Nets after fellow stars Kyrie Irving could not play in New York City because he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and Kevin Durant battled injuries.

Morey’s plan makes sense from a business and roster-building perspective, even in this age of player empowerment. But it creates a tricky job for new coach Nick Nurse while implementing his systems, noting he has a Plan A and Plan B depending on if Harden is part of the team. It will be a constant topic during near-daily media sessions for Nurse and players, which can grow tiring. And it can generate awkwardness while teammates and staff foster and maintain interpersonal relationships, with Harden or others, on and off the court. The Portland Trail Blazers, for instance, eliminated the possibility for such agitation when they traded superstar Damian Lillard, who asked to be moved on July 1, to the Milwaukee Bucks last week — and then dealt All-Star guard Jrue Holiday, who was part of the Lillard deal but not in the Trail Blazers’ rebuilding plans, to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

The Sixers, meanwhile, have leaned on the cliché to control what they can control. Two seasons ago, they handled the on-court portion of the Simmons drama quite well, going 32-22 without him (or a replacement) before the blockbuster deadline deal. There were a couple cracks, however, such as when Embiid candidly spouted “I don’t care about that man” during a preseason media availability and, following the trade, posted a meme of a man who attended the funeral of one of his “biggest haters” to ensure he was dead. Things perhaps turned most chaotic when Simmons returned for two practices just before the regular-season opener, but got kicked out for a second session for refusing to partake in a defensive drill. Last season, former Sixers forward Geoges Niang acknowledged during an interview on 97.5 The Fanatic that the Simmons uncertainty took its toll behind the scenes.

“[It] was difficult because you didn’t know who you had, right?” Niang said then. “And then the trade deadline’s coming up and everybody’s walking in like, ‘Well, who’s being attached to him that’s going in [the package]?’ It’s just like you had that uneasy feeling.”

One difference between the Simmons and Harden situations is, in general, there seems to be far less friction between Harden and his teammates. Two summers ago, for example, a group of players attempted to visit Simmons to clear the air before training camp — and were told not to come.

On Monday, Embiid said he viewed the dissolution of Harden’s and Morey’s relationship as a “misunderstanding between both sides” and that he was less “defensive” because blame has not been pinned on him and teammates. During Maxey’s media session, he said “I love James” after the two grew close in their time as teammates.

There are also Sixers who were not here for the Simmons saga but have long-standing friendships with Harden. It’s a reason why veteran guard Patrick Beverley, a Harden teammate in Houston, wanted to join the Sixers as a free agent. The same was true last summer for P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. — so much so that the NBA dinged the Sixers with a tampering punishment for negotiating with them too early (while Harden took a significant pay cut so they could be signed). Tucker clarified on Monday that a summer Instagram post of him and Harden — accompanied by the Lil Baby lyrics “”I’m not acrobatic, I’m not flippin’ on my bros” — was “me having my brother’s back no matter what.” But Tucker added the rift between his friend and the executive Harden calls a “liar” will not affect his approach this season.

“Our relationship goes way beyond basketball and the years we spent together,” Tucker said of Harden. “That aside, he has this ongoing thing and, at this point, it is what it is. Whatever management and he decides and whatever happens, happens. But the rest of us have to come here and go to work and get ready to play. …

“It doesn’t change anything. This is a business. You have to be a professional.”

Harris described “great energy” during the Sixers’ informal workouts in Philly leading up to training camp. They made it through the initial barrage of Harden questions at media day. How long will they need to navigate the noise, as basketball players and humans? To be determined.

But many of them fortunately — and unfortunately — have experience with becoming Switzerland.

“Whenever we step on the court, we should play for each other,” Korkmaz said. " … It doesn’t matter who’s playing, who isn’t playing. Of course, James Harden, he’s a big player. Who doesn’t want him on the team? That’s not realistic. It doesn’t matter how old is he, what type of shape he’s in, he’s James Harden. Of course we would like to have him.

“But personally, whoever’s here, whoever’s out there on the court, we should give our best for this organization, for these fans to win the championship.”