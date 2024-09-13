Jared McCain to throw out the first pitch at Sunday’s Phillies game. Will he be better than past Philly rookies?

Citizens Bank Park will introduce 2024 NBA first-round draft pick Jared McCain to Phillies fans this Sunday as he throws out the ceremonial first pitch when the team hosts the rival New York Mets.

McCain was drafted No. 16 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers — adding more depth to a backcourt that already includes Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, and Eric Gordon.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-3 guard, who is also known for his painted nails and TikTok videos, was a true deep threat in college, knocking down 41.3 percent of his three-point attempts. One of his most memorable moments came from Duke’s second-round March Madness win over James Madison, hitting eight three-pointers and finishing with 30 points.

But the real question surrounding him right now is: How will his throwing arm compare to other Philadelphia rookies? Let’s take a look at previous first pitches from the rookies of Philly …

Matvei Michkov, Flyers

The Flyers’ 2023 seventh-overall pick landed in the City of Brotherly love this past summer. Just days after his arrival, he was throwing the ceremonial first pitch for the Phillies.

Not the best form we’ve seen, but a nice strike from the Flyers’ top prospect.

» READ MORE: The Matvei Michkov era opens with big crowds and even bigger highlights: ‘There’s a reason to be excited’

Tyrese Maxey, Sixers

Maxey deserves props for standing so far away from home plate when he delivered the first pitch back in 2020. Plus, he gets a few extra style points for his form.

» READ MORE: NBA 2K25 just dropped. Here's how the game rated the Sixers.

Ben Simmons, Sixers

Simmons had to wait until nearly two years after he was drafted, but he was still technically a rookie due to injuries. The former Sixer, who some theorize is actually right-handed despite shooting a basketball primarily with his left, threw out a ceremonial first pitch i. Any guesses what hand he used?

Dallas Goedert, Eagles

Sure, Goedert can catch a football — but, how did the Eagles tight end look trying to throw a baseball? Let me save you some time. It didn’t go well.

» READ MORE: Jalen Hurts is officially engaged to longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows

Markelle Fultz, Sixers

Then a Sixers rookie, Fultz struggled to hit the mark in his time with the Sixers — but faired slightly better when tossing a first pitch to the Phillie Phanatic.